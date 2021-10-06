Nintendo Switch OLED Review: what changes and what are the news?

Very often the public claims that the review of a videogame or technological product is somehow “conclusive”. That is not limited to deepening the characteristics of the object of analysis, to tell the experience of use, but which instead makes its universal value explicit in a decisive way. The question that the public asks the editor, in short, is often only one: do i buy it or not?

It seems to me that Switch OLED is the most striking example of a product for which a single answer cannot be found. Since the Nintendo console lends itself to very different types of use, the opportunity to buy this new model – identical in performance to those already present on the market for years – strongly depends on the player’s habits. It appears evident, in fact, that Switch OLED was born with the intent to outline a “premium portability”, almost exclusively improving the mobile experience (with the exception of some slight changes to the dock). Considering this as the primary purpose of the redesign, it must be said that Nintendo has hit the target: with an overall reduced price difference compared to the basic model, the OLED user experience is indisputably better in many ways. On the other hand, there is a segment of the public that will not feel the call of the new model in the slightest, and also a category of players who have remained a bit dejected by Nintendo’s commercial strategy. Ironically, they are the most passionate, those who could be called “the loyal” of the video game and the most voracious users of the productions available on Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch OLED improves but does not revolutionize

Switch OLED is not Switch Pro. Forgive me if I use a name that has never been formalized to convey a fundamental concept, but I believe that in this case it may be useful, since for months, on the web, there has been talk of an updated model from the point of view of performance, capable of effortlessly run all the products of the Switch library without sacrificing resolution and framerate.

This technological update, in fact, does not exist. If the rumors about Nintendo Switch PRO had spread pervasively, the reason is also to be found in the fact that many players actually felt the need for an update at the hardware level. Some products – even some exclusive ones – are starting to “creak” a little from a performance point of view, and the dream of a completely “unrestrained” Switch, able to handle even cross-platform titles more easily, had become very seductive. Instead Switch OLED, under the body, is always Switch. Native resolution, framerate, in-game graphics, don’t change one iota. When playing on the go it is unfair to say that the visual experience is always the same, because increasing the screen size has some effects that we will talk about, but sticking the console to the TV does not see the slightest difference. Perhaps the only real advantage for those who play in fixed mode is the increase in internal memory, which has been increased to 64GB, but it is difficult to be fully satisfied with this doubling, which does not change the life of those who buy digital games: l he purchase of a microSD is always recommended for those who want to keep a large amount of installed titles.

Since we started talking about the home experience, we mention the changes to the Dock, which is now made with better plastics, has a more elegant front surface, and a fully removable back cover, which facilitates access to the connection ports. In terms of connectivity, the Switch OLED Dock finally has an ethernet socket, which could be useful for those who play a lot online.

Another small change concerns the enlargement of the space in which the console is placed, to reduce the risk of accidental scratches. Although the TV connection base is therefore less “toy”, more elegant and with a design attentive to cable management, we do not feel like considering it the driving force of this re-edition; even more so that if you feel the need for the ethernet port, know that the dock can be purchased individually and is also fully compatible with the original Switch.

The OLED screen is the protagonist

The name chosen for this new Switch model has, if nothing else, a great value in terms of communication: it immediately conveys, in a very explicit way, the fact that the protagonist of the re-edition is precisely the 7 inch OLED screen.

The visual experience of the console is linked to a double send to the new panel, wider than the previous one (whose diagonal stopped at 6.2 ”), and above all better as regards the management of contrasts and colors. It is important to mention the fact that the more generous dimensions of the panel they do not change the console form factor, but they are achieved by removing that bulky black border surrounding the base model’s LCD. This means that even the Joy-Con already available on the market are compatible with Switch OLED. As soon as the console is turned on, the difference is immediately noticeable. The menu boxes that allow you to start the various games are larger and the whole interface is more readable. But obviously it is by activating the specific products that the biggest changes are noticed. OLED technology is undoubtedly better than LCD, and it only takes a few hours of use to fall in love with the new screen. In a dark title like Metroid: Dread, the increased contrast is able to bring out the details of the scenery, then amplifying the sense of wonder when you move from the darkest areas to the best-lit rooms of the underground laboratory.

Even a colorful and flamboyant product like Super Mario Odyssey comes out invigorated by the “OLED treatment“, with an unparalleled color range: more noticeable shades, sharper colors, for a truly enveloping visual fullness. Other titles like Hades instead demonstrate that the wider diagonal can do well when it comes to the readability of the interface, subtitles or texts on the screen In this regard, however, an important detail must be mentioned: although the screen is wider, the native resolution of the products does not increase, precisely because the hardware equipment of the Switch OLED does not change.

This causes in some cases an aliasing – the infamous “ladders” – more pronounced than the old model. Wandering around the lands of Hyrule in Breath of the Wild, for example, we noticed this effect. The increase in the size of the panel, however, finds the right balance between the slight increase in visual artifacts (aliasing, in fact) and the pleasure of having larger elements, better colors, deeper contrasts.

When we say that OLED defines a “premium portability“, However, we are not just referring to improving visual quality. The speakers are also much more powerful and improve the three-dimensionality of the sound. Despite noticeably cutting the low frequencies (and for this reason we do not recommend keeping them at maximum volume in the home environment), they are perfect for playing in particularly noisy spaces or outdoors. In the latter case, the brightness of the screen and the less reflective surface also help.

Last touch of class, the rear console support, which in the old model was represented by a very small and apparently fragile tab, is here replaced by a band that extends over the entire posterior surface, which can be opened thanks to a solid and stable hinge. Finally a solution that transmits an impeccable sensation of solidity, and also allows you to adjust the angle of inclination of the console. As we have already argued after the first tests, perhaps one of the most surprising and unexpected improvements of OLED.

Battery Life and Burn In: Our Experience

After having described the “sedentary” experience and the one on the move, some general questions remain to be addressed. Not all of them will find an answer, but it is important to outline the situation completely. First of all, the battery life of Nintendo Switch OLED, which at the moment is comparable to that of the model released two years ago, identified by the acronym Hac-001 (-01).

On the other hand, it is impossible to give an answer to the question of drifting: the Joy-Con inserted in the OLED model (compatible with the old versions of Switch and with their accessories) re-present the problem that afflicts a large number of users? In our tests we did not register any drifting phenomena, but without a precise statement from Nintendo, which, moreover, does not seem to want to publicly address the problem, we cannot exclude that the unpleasant case history recorded to date will reappear.

In the end, It is important to discuss the phenomenon of burn in: a physiological problem of OLED screens, on which elements that are displayed for a long time in the same position tend to “print”, such as various indicators of a fixed interface. To reduce the incidence of this problem, the latest generation televisions integrate technologies designed to stress the pixels (for example when switching off) and thus prevent them from displaying the same color for too long. Switch OLED does not use these techniques, furthermore the exclusively playful use that many users will make of it risks increasing the risks compared to a TV, on which other multimedia content usually also passes. Unfortunately, there is no way to know, today, how problematic the burn in will be for the OLED Switch: the problem occurs after many months of use, if not even after years. It will be a question to be addressed later, hopefully as late as possible.