Nintendo Switch OLED is now available for purchase in Spain

Available from this Friday, the new member of Nintendo’s family of portable consoles finally hits stores, the Nintendo Switch OLED, the newest version of this console that comes under a similar size to the original Switch, incorporating notable improvements such as a larger OLED screen, better quality of colors and contrast, audio improvements, and a renewed station.

Specifications Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo switch Nintendo Switch OLED Screen 6.2 inch IPS LCD screen 7-inch OELD display Resolution Console display: HD (1,280 x 720 pixels) @ 60 fps

External / Base Display: Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) @ 60 fps Console display: HD (1,280 x 720 pixels) @ 60 fps

External / Base Display: Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) @ 60 fps Processor NVIDIA Tegra X1 NVIDIA Tegra X1 Memory 4 GB of LPDDR4 RAM 4 GB of LPDDR4 RAM Storage 32 GB of storage expandable with microSD cards 64 GB of storage expandable with microSD cards Connectivity Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 4.1, USB-C, 3.5mm jack Wi-Fi ac, Ethernet (on base), Bluetooth 4.1, USB-C, 3.5mm jack Battery 4,310 mAh (average autonomy up to 9 hours) 4,310 mAh (average autonomy up to 9 hours) Dimensions 102 x 239 x 13.9 mm 102 x 242 x 13.9 mm Weight 297 grams (398 grams with Joy-Con) 320 grams (420 grams with Joy-Con) Price 299.99 euros 349.99 euros





As we said, the Nintendo Switch OLED obviously has a 7-inch OLED screen, although this will not be its only attraction. The Japanese company has wanted to renew its console with all the main changes demanded by its users, including also a wider rear adjustable support to play in desktop mode, a new base with wired LAN port, an increase in your internal storage up to 64GB, and built-in speakers with optimized audio for enjoying laptop and desktop modes.

And it is that like the original console, and unlike the Nintendo Switch Lite, this new model will allow players to play on the television and share removable Joy-Con controllers to enjoy multiplayer action from the first moment.

Currently we can already get a Nintendo Switch OLED through the vast majority of local distributors, both online and physical, under an official price of only 349.99 euros, a minor difference with respect to the improvement it offers compared to its predecessor.