Nintendo Switch has already outsold the Wii

Nintendo Switch is the great asset of the Japanese company and not for nothing, judging by the sales it has managed to amass a device that, let’s not forget, generates huge profits from the day it arrived in stores, contrary to the happened with the consoles of the competition of this and the previous generation.

As reported by Nintendo due to the presentation of fiscal results, as of March 31, 2022 Nintendo Switch has already sold more than 107 million units, thus surpassing Wii as the brand’s best-selling desktop. And all despite having suffered a considerable drop this year, among other things, due to problems in the supply chain and the shortage of components that has recently affected the entire industry.

In fact, the company already anticipates a 10% decrease in Nintendo Switch sales due to the aforementioned setbacks, which is not the first time they have occurred. Several years ago, an increase in the price of the console was even considered for the same reason. All in all, Nintendo Switch can not only boast of generating profits for hardware sold from day one, but also of keeping its price practically intact since then.

As a curiosity, at the end of 2021 it was announced that the Nintendo Switch exceeded 2 million units sold in Spain.

The Nintendo report also reveals an interesting fact, and that is that the bulk of console sales are taken by the original version: 58.7% compared to 25% for the OLED version, recorded only during the past year; and the rest, for the Nintendo Switch Lite. But it is that Nintendo has also broken record selling software, that is, games.

It is presumed that Nintendo Switch has a catalog that is close to 5,000 titles, although there are those that have not left their respective regions and those that have done so in physical format barely reach a thousand. The rest includes digital format and all kinds of additional content, but not including those available in packages such as Nintendo Switch Online.

In any case, the known Nintendo Switch games are much less than usual, although they are more than ever: there are almost a forty that have sold more than a million units and not only great successes are contemplated, but also recent releases such as Metroid Dread, pokemon legends either Kirby and the Forgotten Landwith 2.9, 12.6 and 2.1 million units respectively.

In summary, Nintendo Switch is going from strength to strength despite the setbacks and although it is still far from reaching the 154 million units sold for Nintendo DS, or the 155 million for PlayStation 2, it still has a long way to go while the bonanza and the launches accompany. For now, it is expected to beat PlayStation 4 and its almost 117 million units sold this year.