Nintendo Switch finally adds the Kingdom Hearts trilogy to its game catalog

Yesterday the presentation of the last character added to the rooster of Super Smash Bros Ultimate took place, and to the surprise and delight of the fans, the last to join this fighting game was none other than Sora, the main character of the Kingdom Hearts saga. However, beyond this news, this new collaboration of Square Enix and Nintendo ended up culminating with the announcement of the arrival of the main Kingdom Hearts trilogy to the Nintendo Switch.

With the launch via cloud streaming, Nintendo Switch players will soon be able to purchase the latest and most comprehensive versions of these three installments, with access to the titles. Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece, which includes Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX; Kingdom Hearts JD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind.

However, it never ceases to surprise us that despite being a single player installment, all games arrive exclusively within Nintendo’s cloud streaming and subscription plan, which means that we will not be able to buy them in physical or digital editions, in addition to the fact that we will not be able to play them without an internet connection.

Although this decision could be justified by the difficult adaptation of Kingdom Hearts 2 and Kingdom Hearts 3 to the not so powerful hardware of the Nintendo Switch (or even the Nintendo Switch OLED), it can be understood that Square Enix has opted for streaming to maintain the most complete experience for the players. Still, the remasters of the first two titles were originally released for the PS3, so the handheld should have been able to run both games natively.

Although we still do not have news about its price, or if we can get hold of the games in a joint pack, Masahiro Sakurai himself already announced that the company will offer news in the coming days, ensuring that «the release date to be announced later«.