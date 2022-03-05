Nintendo Switch: 5 years of history

It seems like yesterday, but in reality five years (and a day) have already passed since the arrival on the market of Nintendo Switch, the last generation of Nintendo console until now, Five years of success with whichand the company knew how to recover from the Wii U fiasco, and demonstrated, once again, that power is not everything when it comes to competing in the video game console sector. A success, in short, that Nintendo has been able to monetize in a very effective way.

During these five years, important milestones have been achieved such as becoming the brand’s best-selling console, demonstrating that the portable + connectable format is a success, confirmed by later projects like the recent Steam Deck. A success that also contributes, however, to some of the legendary exclusive sagas of the house, such as Zelda or Pokémon, titles that can only be enjoyed (at least legally) through a Nintendo Switch.

Since Nintendo does not break down the income by console model, we know that in these five years the company has earned more than 33,000 million dollars for hardware, part (small, yes) would correspond to the portable 3DS, but that should in its vast majority for sale of the various flavors of the Nintendo Switch, with 103.54 million units sold And the same happens with games, which would have generated, in this period, sales of more than 26,000 million dollars, with 766.41 million video games sold.

During these years the Nintendo Switch has undergone several revisions, among which we can highlight the arrival of the Nintendo Switch Lite in 2019, or the Nintendo Switch OLED presented last year, evolutions and versions that have served, without a doubt, to maintain the focus (and sales), waiting for a new generation that, as we have been able to know from the recent NVIDIA data leak, is already on its way, and with a significant leap in terms of its specifications, well it is suggested that it could even be compatible with DLSS 2.2.

It will not be soon, yes, most of the rumors suggest that the next generation of Nintendo Switch, the one that does pose an important technological evolution with respect to the current models, would hit the market sometime in 2024with which Nintendo would show once again that it is totally out of the console war that Microsoft and Sony have been having for years.

With information from Tweakdown