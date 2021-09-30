Nintendo rules out rumors about an alleged 4K Switch

Given the expected evolution of consoles in the present, much has been speculated about a future edition of the Nintendo Switch with support for 4K graphics.

The rumor took hold after a report published by Bloomberg, which allegedly shed new light on the project. The illusion for the most enthusiastic vanished when Nintendo came out to deny the information.

There are no official indications of a “Nintendo Switch Pro” with 4K graphics

BloombergThrough a report citing his own sources, he unofficially commented that Nintendo was working on that supposed new version of its Switch console. As a backup, the outlet assured that it became aware of the existence of a development kit for games with 4K resolution graphics, to which 11 developers, including Zynga, among other large and small companies in the field, allegedly already had access.

What seemed like a new step in an expected sequence quickly vanished. Within a few hours of circulation of the aforementioned report, Nintendo issued an official reply denying what was said. “A news report from September 30, 2021 falsely claims that Nintendo is providing tools to drive game development for a Nintendo Switch with 4K support. To ensure a correct understanding between our investors and clients, we want to clarify that this report is not true “ pointed out the company through its corporate account at Twitter.

“We also want to reaffirm that, as we announced in July, we have no plans for any new models other than Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, which will be launched on October 8, 2021 “, they added in the thread through which they issued their statement.

Following this response, Bloomberg updated its report. They assured that this project, which included a 4K video output on the console for a television thanks to an Nvidia chip, had been managed for at least a year ago and ended up being discarded at some unknown point in the process. “The reason, according to a person familiar with Nintendo’s hardware planning, was component shortages, a far-reaching problem that was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic.”, exposes the counter-response of the media.

The next generation of Nintendo Switch will not support 4K graphics yet and as claimed by the company, it is not on the close agenda of developments and releases. However, the upcoming edition of the portable console will still represent a quantum leap in terms of your viewing experience, thanks to the colors and contrast that its OLED screen can provide.