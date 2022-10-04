Nintendo Pictures opens the door to the diversification of the great N

- Advertisement -

Nintendo Pictures It is a new division of Nintendo whose focus is no mystery, seeing what it is called. Indeed, it seems that the Japanese company is finally going to get serious about getting the most out of its numerous franchises in the medium in which they have been least lavished and where they have the most possibilities: the mere audiovisual.

Or what is the same, Nintendo Pictures will be a studio in charge of promoting the creation of audiovisual content, series and movies of the most outstanding franchises of the great N, and they have a few: Mario, Zelda, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Animal Crossing… which one would you like to be the first to see something? We all have our favorites, but not so fast.

According to the specialized media, Nintendo Pictures is born from the ashes of Dynamo Pictures, a company founded in 2011, dedicated to the creation of CGI animations and with a long career behind it in which they have collaborated with titles such as Death Stranding, person 5, Dark Souls III, Monster Hunter: Stories, The King of Fighters XIV…

… and a long etcetera that also includes virtual reality titles such as Ace Attorney, Megaman either resident Evil, as well as extensive previous experience of its employees in areas such as anime. In fact, Dynamo Pictures also participated in the development of Nintendo’s own games, such as the Metroid: Other M of Wii.

And not only that: Dynamo Pictures was the studio responsible for the creation of some short films Pikmin like the one you can see below.

But Nintendo Pictures, that is to say, Dynamo Pictures, ceased to exist as such this very summer, when an acquisition by Nintendo began that has just materialized with the publication of the official website of Nintendo Pictures, one that is still only shown in Japanese, but that collects the history of the company as if it were the same as it was.

Thus, the pieces that the translator on duty allows to scratch from Nintendo Picture include phrases like «video production company 100% owned by Nintendo«, «our goal is to create images that are like no other», «beyond generations, beyond eras, for clients around the world», «we will continue to challenge ourselves to continue providing unique and amazing images»…

Meanwhile, the next thing that is expected in relation to Nintendo and an adaptation of its IP to the big screen in this case, is the animated film about Mario, who will be voiced by none other than Chris Pratt; a movie that Illumination is handling, from which titles like Gru and the Minions have come out. So we will have to wait a bit to see what comes out of Nintendo Pictures.