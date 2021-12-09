Nintendo now sells the Switch OLED base independently

It has only been a couple of months since Nintendo introduced the new OLED Switch, which while it did not turn out to be a new generation, brought with it some important improvements over the original handheld console. Beyond the screen jump itself in its name, another of the great novelties was undoubtedly the arrival of a new dock or station with a wired internet connection.

Although even more novelty has been the latest announcement from Nintendo, which will begin to distribute this database completely independently of the new console, thus being able to buy it to update the current consoles.

In the event that your home Internet connection is not as fast, the change from wired versus wireless Wi-Fi can be enormous, offering a huge difference and benefit to games that require the use of online features. However, it should be mentioned that the base is distributed completely independently, so It does not include the LAN / Ethernet cables themselves, nor the AC adapter, nor the HDMI cable to connect the console to the TV.

And it is undoubtedly that Nintendo is proposing this accessory as a way to update our Nintendo Switch, so that users can use the cables of the original model. Additionally, this base will continue to receive normal software updates through the console, just as it would with the OLED Switch itself.

On the other hand, it is also worth noting that, due to the presence of this built-in LAN port, the base of the OLED Switch has one less USB port than the standard base.

At the moment this complement is only available in the United States and Canada at a price of $ 69.99, although it is expected that it will soon be presented also for the rest of the territories, postulating as a good alternative to the purchase of the new console in this Christmas period.