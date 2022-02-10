Nintendo Direct surprises with Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Switch Sports and several confirmed dates

As planned, the broadcast of the first Nintendo Direct of 2022 took place last night, focused on offering us a new look at the news that will await us throughout this 2022with new advances, the confirmation of some pending dates, and even totally unexpected announcements and games.

Without a doubt, the main protagonists of the night were the new deliveries of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes and Xenoblade Chronicles 3; or the unexpected turns of two original franchises like Nintendo Switch Sportsa new title in the Wii Sports series adapted to the new console and adding online gaming qualities; and Mario Strikers: Battle League Footballthe return of one of the most forgotten IP’s of the plumber.

Although it has also highlighted the large number of adaptations and remasterings, featuring the previously announced Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp and Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection collections; the classics Chrono Cross, Klonoa and EarthBound; or the essential Portal and Portal 2 from Valve.

Tablets in a “short” 40 minutes, the Japanese company has managed to collect a total of more than 30 games in this Nintendo Direct. So, here is a small compilation with the advances of the most outstanding gamespresented individually and more accessible:

However, although many fans have already called this one of the best Nintendo Direct compared to all of last year, even calling this 2022 “the best year in Nintendo history”, we cannot help but have stayed with a certain bittersweet after the commercials from yesterday.

And it is that although the novelties have lived up to expectations, we cannot avoid noticing some great absences such as the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Bayonetta 3 or Metroid 4three of the most anticipated deliveries of the company.

Even so, it is the first news direct presented by the company so far this year, so it is still you could expect a new Nintendo Direct in the springand another for Summer, where we should finally get rid of doubts about the dates of the releases that are still pending, and perhaps the occasional pleasant surprise.