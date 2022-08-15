Nintendo could stop manufacturing its Switch console in 2023

The president of , Shuntaro Furukawa, questioned the continuity of the manufacture of his Nintendo Switch for 2023.

It is not that the success formula of the console is subject to any kind of evaluation or questioning. Rather, this comment by Furukawa is based on his uncertainty regarding the Japanese economy and the future availability of the necessary components.

Shuntaro Furukawa questioned the future of the Nintendo Switch

Sales of the Nintendo Switch fell 23% from a year earlier in the April-June quarter, according to its latest earnings report. Under the same path, it is projected that at the end of this fiscal year, in March 2023, the company’s profits fall by 29%.

The shortage of semiconductors and other key components for the manufacture of this console has been a factor that has negatively affected the mass production of the Switch, which since its launch in 2017 has driven sustained growth in Nintendo’s profits. This streak was only broken last year, with a slight drop in its commercial performance, which is now enhanced by the latest reports and its not at all auspicious projections.

in conversation with NikkeiShuntaro Furukawa commented that despite the best scenario projected for next year regarding semiconductors and components in general, the president of Nintendo pointed out that the production of the console by 2023 is seen as “uncertain”. “Keeping prices low does not cause us any problems with the acquisition of spare parts. The problem is that demand exceeds supply.declared in the interview.

Apart from the factor related to its suppliers, there is also a financial element that influences this scenario. “The weakness of the yen can be seen as a benefit for Nintendo, since a large part of our sales come from abroad, but our promotion and personnel costs abroad also increase. We’re making more inventory purchases in foreign currency to offset that.”Furukawa explained.

With a weak local currency, domestic Switch sales are less profitable for Nintendo. However, the company does not rely only on the sale of new consoles to support the Switch. “Our products also include software. Nintendo has sold more than 100 million Switch units so far, and it’s important to keep the momentum going for our business overall.”added the president of the company.

“Having successful software also gives hardware a boost”Furukawa commented, noting that they project good commercial performance for new titles, such as Splatoon 3, which is due out in September, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which is released in November.

The future for the Nintendo Switch does not look very promising, if in short we consider both the economic reports and the very words of the company’s president. Unfortunately, this console went from projecting sustained growth to outlining a survival strategy.