Nintendo closes the eShop on Nintendo DS and Wii U: how not to lose balance

Nintendo users can combine their balances so as not to lose money when the virtual store closes.

The eShop of Nintendo 3DS and Wii U will close on March 27 and players will no longer be able to digitally purchase games or additional content for these consoles. However, users will have time to redeem their balance.

These stores often provide rewards for purchases or for certain in-game achievements, in addition to money that players can earn via gift cards or codes. That is why many may have a balance available to buy content.

So Nintendo gives the ability to link the Nintendo Network ID to your Nintendo Account and merge your wallets to invest that balance in games for the switch, where the money will go

How to transfer the balance of Nintendo 3DS and Wii U to Switch

The first thing to do is go to the Nintendo 3DS wave Wii U and create an account Nintendo Network ID (NNID) or link one that already exists in one of the other two consoles so that the balance is unified there first.

Then it will be necessary to have a Nintendo account, which is not necessarily only for people who have one switchesbut it can be created on the company’s website and save the balance for when you already have the console.

In this way, the process can be done from the console or in a web browser from the cell phone or computer.

Pass the balance from the console

1. Open eShop.

2. Go to the profile, located in the upper right part.

3. Find and enter the ‘Merge 3DS or WiiU balance’ option.

4. Accept the terms and conditions.

5. Enter the account credentials.

6. The balance details and the ‘Merge’ button will appear.

7. Press that button and finish the process.

Pass the balance from the web browser

1. Go to accounts.nintendo.com and sign in with your Nintendo Account.

2. Link the NNID account to the Nintendo profile.

3. Select ‘Menu’ from the store on the left side.

4. In the Shop Menu, click on ‘Merge Funds’ at the bottom right.

5. Your current Nintendo Account balances and NNID balances will appear.

6. Select ‘Merge funds’ to link them.

Regardless of the way to carry out the process, in the end both accounts will be united and can no longer be separated, as well as the money that is added over time. Although the term to make this link ends in March 2024.

Furthermore, it is important to clarify that although the eShop dthe A 3DS and the Wii U is closed, previous purchases will not be affected and games can be downloaded as normal, as well as access to online multiplayer.

Nintendo Switch, the third best-selling console in history

After spreading his financial report of the last quarter of the year 2022, a document that determines the state of sales and other economic indicators of the company, the Nintendo Switch console would have become one of the best-selling consoles in history according to estimates made based on the data officers.

The Japanese company indicated in the nine-page financial document published on its official website that the console nintendoswitch sold a total of 122.55 million units worldwide.

This increase not only represents an improvement in the profits of the company, but it turns this console from video game the third most sold in history, surpassing the figures of the Playstation 4 (117.2 million units), in addition to the game boy and its variant Game Boy Color also from the same company, which sold a total of 118.69 million units. Now he has to overcome the Playstation 2 and the Nintendo DS.