Nintendo and mobile games company DeNA launch Nintendo Systems

Back in November, Nintendo and app developer DeNA announced its joint venture company called Nintendo Systems, which is meant to help reinforce Nintendo’s business and “create value-added services,” according to Nintendo’s Japanese website. Today, the companies officially launched the Nintendo Systems website.

“Nintendo Systems was born in April 2023, led by a team of engineers from Nintendo and DeNA, to create a system that makes it easy to deliver Nintendo entertainment to consumers,” Nintendo and DeNA wrote in a message posted on the new Nintendo Systems website (loosely translated from Japanese to English).

The eight-year-old partnership between Nintendo and DeNA dates back to 2015. The companies have worked on various titles together, such as Super Mario Run, Mario Kart Tour, Pokémon Masters and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, among others.

“The technology surrounding the Internet is changing at a dizzying pace day by day and is becoming more complex. Under these circumstances, Nintendo Systems will leverage the relationship of trust between Nintendo and DeNA, which has been cultivated through a partnership of more than seven years, and use Nintendo’s originality and DeNA’s knowledge of technology as the driving force to create new innovations for the world,” the companies added.

It’s not yet known what exactly the two companies are currently working on together. At this time, no games or software have been announced.

TechCrunch reached out to Nintendo for comment.

Nintendo’s Tetsuya Sasaki is the president of Nintendo Systems. In 1995, Sasaki joined the company as a software engineer for the Entertainment Analysis & Development Division. He is credited for his work on titles like The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Animal Crossing: Wild World, Wii Sports and Mario Kart DS.