ninja turtles the cowabunga collection review: turtle power!

“Four turtles always ready, always alert like ninja …“: a refrain quite known by the teenagers of the eighties and nineties. To the cry of” Cowabunga “, four funny mutant turtles, experts in the art of ninja and greedy for pizza had literally invaded the TV screens all over the world: at the end of 1989 the cartoon “Ninja Turtles to the rescue” was also broadcast in the Bel Paese. Born from the pencils and the fervid imagination of Kevin Eastman and Peter Lairdtwo talented American cartoonists in search of their first publishing success, Leonardo, Raffaello, Donatello and Michelangelo, became real planetary superstars in a few years, symbols of pop culture of that historical period.

Turtles Mania

The effects of “Turtlemania” were visible almost everywhere and even the sewers of New York entered the collective imagination as an iconic place together with the characters present in the series such as the master Splinterthe beautiful reporter April or the supervillain Shredder and his loyal henchmen Bebop and Rocksteady (created especially for the cartoon).

To the popularity of “Turtle Power” among teenagers the best-selling toy line and video game series inspired by the animated series contributed. Konami was the quickest to understand the enormous potential of the brand by grabbing the rights to the 1987 TV series (the original theme song for “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” was composed by a certain Chuck Lorre, the producer of The Big Bang Theory).

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles appeared in Japanese stores in 1989 on the NES and that horizontal scrolling action game with the four ninja turtles was capable of sell more than 4 million cartridges worldwide in just one year. Turtlemania depopulated in arcades and also infected the world of home computers: a series of conversions were hastily made for the most popular 8 and 16-bit machines of the period which, although not up to the original tie-in for the NES , they placed at the top of the sales charts.

Thirteen games of Ninja Turtles

The success obtained by the excellent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (here is our review of Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge) does nothing but feed the myth of mutant turtles eat pizza.

The announced “Cowabunga Collection” proposed by Konami in collaboration with Nickelodeon goes precisely in this direction: martial arts in profusion seasoned with a healthy irony, for a nostalgia operation that could tear more than a tear from the longtime fans of the beloved fighters . The Japanese house has relied on the Californian development team Digital Eclipse to give new luster to thirteen historic titles of this very long series, adapting them to current standards without distorting them. Several TV filters have been added, the ability to save at any time or to map buttons, an online mode and customized guides that hark back to the most famous video game magazines of those years to help players overcome some notoriously difficult levels. From TMNT III The Manhattan Project to TMNT Fall of the Foot Clan, the selected productions include the classic coin-ops, the Nintendo consoles of the period (NES, SNES and GameBoy) and the Sega Mega Drive (Genesis in the US version), for mix of horizontal scrolling beat’em ups, 2D fighting games and some hybrid platformers.

Among the titles that we have most appreciated in this collection is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters, the “Street Fighter II fighting game”: while it did not reach the depth of Capcom’s masterpiece, it proved to be fun to play even at a distance of thirty years. In the selection of productions for the Game Boy, however, the structure “metroidvania“of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue proved to be extremely current, a consideration that unfortunately we cannot extend to all other titles on Nintendo’s handheld console, which instead clearly showed the signs of aging.

Four turtles to the rescue

The menu prepared by the Konami / Digital Eclipse duo should satisfy even the most avid fan of the quartet. Many of these games are considered jewels, starting with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time arcade, which is probably the best known of the collection (it was available in the arcade in two and four player versions).

Part of the success was also attributable to an excellent conversion for Super Nintendo to which the suffix “IV” was added. (to maintain a consistent numbering with previous episodes), Mode 7 support and a brand new level to compensate for the lack of some animations and special effects. Inspired by the cartoon series and the feature film “Ninja Turtles II – The Secret of Ooze”, Turtles in Time involved Leonardo, Raphael and his companions in a battle between past and future against the Shredder tembile.

The owners of Sega Mega Drive / Genesis, on the other hand, had to be satisfied with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (known in Japan as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Return of the Shredder). Published in the same year (1992) as Turtles in Time, The Hyperstone Heist presented numerous similarities with the title for SNES, in fact the animations, the backdrops and the sound effects were practically the same (for a large part), while at the center of the plot there ‘was a Hyperstone from Dimension X, used by Shredder to shrink Manhattan.

The best Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games brought back to life

The treatment reserved by Digital Eclipse (specialized in operations of this type) to Turtles in Time, The Hyperstone Heist and all the other games in the collection is excellent, while the interface does nothing but enhance the proposed contents. The display allows you to select the screen size (original, full or wide), the type of filter to apply (monitor, LCD and TV) and choose which version to play among those available (United States or Japan).

The “Spectator” mode is nothing more than a demo of the selected game, which can be interrupted at any juncture to start playing. It is however possible to change the mapping of the keys (activate / deactivate the vibration) and above all save the game at any time. There are also “power ups” that offer the possibility to choose the starting level, be invincible, remove the penalty bombs and have even more enemies on the screen. Among other things, in the case of fighting games like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters it is also possible to play with the bosses and set the speed of the fights. Finally, it is possible to access the online multiplayer component with four of the products in the collection. What makes this collection particularly attractive is the amount of exclusive content: design documents (sourced directly from Konami’s Japanese archives), comic covers, game packs, advertisements and catalogs, soundtracks, manuals, cartoon series images and more. Considering the size of the proposed material (completely localized in Italian) it is possible to filter the results according to different parameters.

Strategy Guides are something great with “tartadritte” for getting through the most challenging steps of each game – we found them very useful. In short, as long as they come to terms with the old school nature of these products, fans of heroes in green will not struggle to consider this collection a pleasant appointment with the past.