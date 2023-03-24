5G News
Ninja Turtles should win darker game in the style of God of War

Ninja Turtles should win darker game in the style of God of War

Microsoft

Published on

By Abraham
Ninja Turtles should win darker game in the style of God of War
The Ninja Turtles should win a new game in the style of the last God of War, in a less comic and darker aspect, adapting the graphic novel The Last Ronin, 2020. That’s what Doug Rosen, senior vice president of games and emerging media at Paramount Global, the rights holders of TMNT, suggests in an interview with Polygon.

The story of the comic book takes place in a dystopian future in which only one of the turtles is alive — hence not being able to play with the four of the classic team, common in the films and games of the franchise.


We should expect a third-person action RPG faithful to this comic, with more characters inhabiting flashback scenes, but whose protagonist is the only living turtle, whose identity is mysterious, and wears a black mask and all four iconic weapons —nunchaku, sai, staff bo and dual katanas.

In the comics, the story points out that the survivor is, in fact, Michelangelo. The remaining Turtles and Master Splinter were all wiped out by the Foot Clan, leading the character to seek justice into his own hands in a chaotic New York.

Publisher IDW released The Last Ronin in 2020 as a five-issue miniseries. The arc was written by Kevin Eastman and based on an idea he first conceived with TMNT co-creator Peter Laird in the late ’80s.

