Ninja Turtles should win darker game in the style of God of War

The Ninja Turtles should win a new game in the style of the last God of War, in a less comic and darker aspect, adapting the graphic novel The Last Ronin, 2020. That’s what Doug Rosen, senior vice president of games and emerging media at Paramount Global, the rights holders of TMNT, suggests in an interview with Polygon.

The story of the comic book takes place in a dystopian future in which only one of the turtles is alive — hence not being able to play with the four of the classic team, common in the films and games of the franchise.