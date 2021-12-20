Nine to appear in court after massive garda drug sting

Nine people are set to appear in court in relation to a massive garda operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs.

The accused have been charged with offences contrary to Sections 3 and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977.

They are due in Bray District Court today Monday at 10.30am.

Gardai in Wicklow searched 26 locations as part of Operation Tara from November 30 to December 3 in cooperation with Waterford Divisional Drugs Unit, and supported by local uniform/ plainclothes and Regional resources.

A total of 19 people have been charged and 12 youths have been referred to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme, following this extensive investigation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in Co Wicklow.

Ten people have already appeared before Bray and Arklow District Courts.

12 juveniles have been referred for consideration for inclusion in the Garda Youth Diversion Programme, as required under the Children’s Act 2001.

A garda spokesman said: “The goal of Operation Tara is to protect communities from the scourge of illegal drugs in line with An Garda Síochána’s mission of Keeping People Safe.

“The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.”

