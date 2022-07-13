Nikon and Canon will leave SLR cameras behind in favor of mirrorless cameras

Years ago it seemed impossible, but now camera brands are leaning more towards mirrorless cameras, which can be more compact and lighter, to the detriment of traditional reflex cameras and digital reflex cameras.

In this sense, a recent report from Nikkei Asia suggests that Nikon will stop developing new SLR camera models, although they will continue to produce and sell their current SLR camera models.



In this regard, the last DSLR camera model that the company launched on the market was the Nikon D6, in February 2020, which is further compounded by the fact that the company has discontinued the production and sale of entry-level reflex cameras. input D3500 and D5600.

Efforts, according to the report, will focus on mirrorless cameras, a segment of cameras that over recent years has been improving image quality, but above all, offering better features when creating content in digital format. Of video.

Canon, down a similar path

Interestingly though, Nikon isn’t the only company starting to turn its back on SLR cameras, as Canon is following suit. For now, as he indicated, he is reducing efforts in the development of DSLR cameras, where the EOS-1D X Mark III, as indicated at the end of last year, will be the last model that the company will launch to the more professional segment.

At the very least, the company will continue to develop entry-level DSLR camera models “for the time being.”

What is clear is that the segment of SLR cameras is fading in favor of those that at the time did not seem to overshadow it until technological advances have made mirrorless cameras the preferred choice even for companies traditionally linked with SLR cameras.

Therefore, we are facing a change of panorama where the field of photography has changed thanks to technological advances, although this does not mean that professionals can continue to enjoy the units they already have, although the comfort of the evil or mirrorless camera it’s something you might get used to and forget about SLRs.

Via: Nikkei Asia