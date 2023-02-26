5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsNikki Haley Defends Confederate Flag In Unearthed Interview

Nikki Haley Defends Confederate Flag In Unearthed Interview

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
1677393434 63f746f62600001f00920620.png
1677393434 63f746f62600001f00920620.png
- Advertisement -

Republican 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley said the Confederate flag is “not racist” in a 2010 interview, when she was running for South Carolina governor, that CNN’s “K-File” unearthed on Wednesday.

Haley also told the now-defunct Palmetto Patriots group, whose members included a white nationalist, that the Civil War was really about “tradition versus change,” and not slavery. She defended the right of states to secede and compared South Carolina’s Confederate History Month with Black History Month.

- Advertisement -

Five years later, then-Gov. Haley called for the removal of the flag from statehouse grounds following white nationalist Dylan Roof’s massacre of nine people at a Black church in Charleston.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Former Georgia football players tell PETA to ‘chill out’ on its criticism of live mascot: ‘Uga live the life’

After the University of Georgia won its second consecutive national championship, PETA called attention...
Tech News

Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Tech Gombessa Dive Watch Gets a 3-Hour Makeover

Nevertheless, the iconic rotating bezel in its traditional format allows for just up to...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.