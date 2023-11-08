Nike Air Force 1s: Famous Pair Now on Sale with Discount Reflecting Its Success Famous Nike Pair Now on Sale with Discount Reflecting Its Success

On the Nike site, many products are displayed at low prices, including the pair of Nike Air Force 1’07 available for less than 84 euros.

Some Nike models are iconic, like the pair of Air Force 1s. Launched in 1982 as a basketball shoe, the AF1 became popular in the 90s and is now available in more than 2000 different versions . On the Nike website, the pair of Air Force 1’07 normally sold at a price of 119.99 euros benefits from a 30% reduction. It can therefore be ordered at 83.97 euros.

The Nike Air Force Sizes

This Nike model is available in two colors: white and black or white and red. In terms of sizes, we find the pair of Nike Air Force 1’07 from 38.5 to 49.5. To benefit from free delivery and many other benefits such as promotions and offers throughout the year, early or exclusive access to certain products, but also access to Nike applications, you can become a member Nike for free.

The pair of Nike Air Force 1’07 is an original Air Force 1 model, combining comfort and style. In particular, it revisits the most emblematic elements, namely a design inspired by the 80s, bold details and a 100% basketball style.

This pair of Nike Air Force 1s has durable leather stitching for a timeless style. Nike Air cushioning, originally designed for basketball, provides long-lasting comfort. The outsole is rubber with pivot circles for traction and durability. The low collar of the Nike Air Force 1 is padded for a clean, comfortable look.

Over the years, the Nike Air Force 1 has been offered in special editions, with some limited colorways. The Nike Air Force 1’07 benefits from a 30% reduction on the brand’s official website at the Swoosh and can therefore be ordered for 83.97 euros.