Nightlife workers in Dublin to struggle financially without Nitelink bus

Nightlife workers in Dublin could struggle financially as the Nitelink bus will not be returning at the end of the month.

The Dublin Bus service that ferries late night punters and staff around the capital will not return when nightclubs reopen on October 22.

Glen Bollard, a photographer who works mainly in music, told Dublin Live that he would have to spend up to €80 if he were to get a taxi home from work.

He said: “I’m speaking for the people in the Lusk, Rush and Balbriggan direction.

“This will be my first weekend of solid, regular work.

“The Nitelink was pretty handy, I’m from Rush so my friends and me found it very convenient. If we go out to the city centre, our only way of getting back home is the Nitelink because there’s no other buses or trains and taxis are about 60 to 80 quid.

“These jobs don’t pay the best so I try to reduce my costs as much as possible by using public transport and things like that. I’ve the cost of parking and petrol now.

“If I’m paid on the low end at 150, or less, I’ll spend most of that on the taxi home. The Nitelink is kind of needed don’t ya think?”

Cycling isn’t an option for Mr Bollard as the journey will take over 1 hour and 30 minutes, and he claims to have a “silly amount of camera gear”.

“I’m going to have to drive, which is my way around it, but that’s going to be more expensive than what the Nitelink would’ve been,” he continued.

A Twitter user responded to Glen, he said: “Nitelink is a vital component of the infrastructure of our night-time economy.

“If this is a sop to taxi drivers, drop it, there’s no business there for them If there’s an issue with bus drivers not wanting the shifts, work with them to find a solution.”

This comes after Dun Laoghaire TD Cormac Devlin received a letter from the National Transport Authority that confirmed there “are no current plans” to re-introduce the Nitelink service.

Mr Devlin, who is Fianna Fail ‘s Dublin spokesperson, has repeatedly called on Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to introduce the Nitelink service in line with the return of the night time economy.

He said: “I believe it is safe to say that everyone across Ireland is eager for the further easing of restrictions on Friday, 22 October.

“While the Government is pressing ahead and making every effort possible to encourage and restore the night-time economy, workers and customers will need access to public transport to get home after midnight.”









The Licensed Vintners Association, which represents publicans in Dublin, backed Mr Devlin’s calls.

They said in a tweet: “The LVA fully supports Cormac Devlin’s call for Nitelink to resume from 22nd Oct. This will be essential for the recovery of the night time economy after 18 long months of closure.”

In a letter to Mr Devlin, NTA Chief Executive Anne Graham said there is no date set for the return of the bus service.

She said: “There are no current plans or a confirmed date to reintroduce Nitelink services. The NTA in conjunction with Dublin Bus is considering their reintroduction in advance of the Christmas period.”

