Night photography test: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra / S22+ vs. iPhone 13 Pro vs. Pixel 6 vs. Huawei P50 Pro

One of the main differences that we find between high-end smartphones and more affordable ones is the quality of their cameras, especially in difficult situations when light is scarce.

We wanted to put the main camera of the best smartphones of the moment to the test, facing them in a low-light photography test.

The smartphones we have chosen for the test are probably the best you can buy if you are looking for the best in photography: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S22+, Apple iPhone 13 Pro, Google Pixel 6 and Huawei P50 Pro.

The photographs have been taken in Automatic mode, without modifying any capture parameter with respect to what the camera establishes by default. The photographs have been taken by hand at the same moment, with a maximum lapse of a couple of minutes between the first and the last capture of each phone.

Although an area of ​​the image has been cut out for comparison, the complete images are included for a review of the whole in the four analyzed scenes.

This comparison is not intended to establish an absolute winner, since it is possible that in situations other than those tested here, the results will be different. In addition, the tastes of each person influence the decision of which photo is better. For example, some people prefer shots with more noise (“grain”) but more detail, while others prefer cleaner images but less detail.

Scene 1: Night landscape

This scene is interesting because it captures a very wide landscape, which allows us to check the degree of detail that each camera is capable of preserving if we look at distant objects. On the other hand, it also allows us to appreciate how each smartphone manages the presence of intense lights (lampposts) with darker areas.

In my opinion, in this scene, the iPhone 13 Pro is the one who does the best job of preserving textures. The rest of the smartphones have applied a more aggressive noise processing that makes, for example, the facade of the house and the asphalt of the road look like uniform areas of color with hardly any texture.

Detail of the image captured by each smartphone



It is interesting to note that the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra They’ve had some trouble dealing with the lights from the streetlights in the park, which look too bright and make the surrounding trees look white. Also somewhat strange is the outline of certain objects, such as the van parked on the right, in the Samsung screenshots.

The images captured by Pixel 6 Huawei P50 Pro they’re nearly identical, even down to the applied white balance, which is more yellowish and less realistic than those of Samsung and Apple cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra iPhone 13 Pro Huawei P50 Pro Pixel 6 Samsung Galaxy S22+

Scene 2: Detail of buildings

This scene is very appropriate to analyze the sharpness of the image of each smartphone, since the fences, the garage doors and the bricks of the houses allow to distinguish the details (or the lack of this detail) very well.

Again, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22+ they offer a somewhat lower sharpness than the rest of smartphones, since the noise reduction is more aggressive.

This can be seen very well in the garage doors, where there is no vertical line pattern that is present in the rest. The same goes for the bricks of the facade.

Detail of the image captured by each smartphone

The images captured by the iPhone 13 Pro, Pixel 6, Huawei P50 Pro they are quite similar when it comes to sharpness and noise containment.

The drawback of the images captured by the Pixel 6 and Huawei P50 Pro is that the white balance is too yellowish, especially in the case of the Huawei smartphone. In this aspect, the captures of Samsung and Apple offer a more realistic coloring.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra iPhone 13 Pro Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Huawei P50 Pro Pixel 6

Scene 3: Texture detail

In this new scene, we confirm again what we have already seen in the previous two. Samsung smartphones, Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22+tend to smooth the textures in order to reduce noise, although as you can see from the roof, the textures are largely lost.

Detail of the image captured by each smartphone

In this case, the iPhone 13 Worse it is the one that lets the most noise through in a clear attempt to preserve the sharpness of the image. However, in this case I am inclined to capture the Huawei P50 Pro which in my opinion achieves a more even balance between texture and noise.

The Pixel 6 You get a similar result to the Huawei P50 Pro, but if you look closely at the fence in the right area, the image is not as sharp as the Huawei capture.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Pixel 6 Huawei P50 Pro Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra iPhone 13 Pro

Scene 4: Very dimly lit interior

This last scene has been taken in a room that was practically in darkness, so it is not surprising that the quality of the image suffers excessively.

Detail of the image captured by each smartphone

Starting with the catches taken by the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra the capture of the “Ultra” model looks less sharp, as if the compression is higher than that of the “Plus” model, although in reality the “Ultra” model takes up more space (1.9MB vs. 1.7MB).

In any case, the high compression that Samsung applies to the files compared to other manufacturers is striking, since the image files of Apple and Huawei occupy more than twice the space.

The image captured by iPhone 13 Pro maintains, as usual, more noise than the others, but at the same time retains a large amount of texture information.

In this case, however, there will be those who prefer to capture the Pixel 6 or the Huawei P50 Pro which strike a good balance between noise and sharpness — in this case, I’m leaning toward the Pixel 6’s capture.

Huawei P50 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Pixel 6 Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

And you… which of the five cameras do you prefer?



