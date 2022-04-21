Latest newsIreland

Night of chaos in inner city as gang of youths ‘attack delivery driver’

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Residents in the north inner city faced a night of horror after a fifty-strong gang of youths allegedly attacked a delivery cyclist and wreaked havoc across the area.

Read moreBelfast Imbolc Festival to run online this week

One shocking incident saw the youngsters attacking food delivery cyclists on Summerhill Parade on Wednesday night.

Read:

Ashling Murphy: Second man arrested in connection to murder investigation

It is understood that a hero resident came to the rescue of one of the cyclists during the chaos.

Read moreVIDEO: Warning given about Inis Oírr pier and no ferry able to land

Read more: Top boxing promoter says Daniel Kinahan-founded MTK had no choice but to close

A local source told Dublin Live: “These gangs of young fellas, there’s about fifty of them hanging around Summerhill.

Read moreKinahan’s sportwashing efforts must be crushed – Richmond

“They were attacking everyone, they attacked delivery cyclists.

“One of the cyclists was left on his own, and one of the residents came out, took him into his garden and wouldn’t let the lads at him.

“He told them all to f**k off out of his garden.”

A garda spokesman confirmed that officers were called to an alleged public order incident at around 8.45pm.

Read more: Stalking to carry ten-year jail sentence under new law

Read more: Fraudsters using An Post customs fee scam to steal money from unsuspecting victims

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox

Previous articleAMD markets the Radeon RX 6400, its cheapest graphics card
Next articleBest Zoom functionality lands on desktop
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Black Shark Sixgill K2 lands as a cheap mechanical keyboard

After passing through the gaming mobile market, and following a bit in the trail of diversity of Xiaomi...
Android

Whatsapp could charge a subscription to have it available on more devices

Currently it is possible to use WhatsApp on a mobile device and in 4 web browsers at the...
Ireland

New Dublin Airport express bus route launched with service every half an hour

A new express bus route between Dublin city centre and Dublin Airport which runs every half an hour...
Apple

WhatsApp, premium subscription for extended multi-device is coming | Rumor

WhatsApp may have found one new monetization strategy: a premium subscription to make the most of the functionality...