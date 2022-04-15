Nigerian carer speaks of love for Ireland after escaping horrors of home country

A Dublin-based carer has spoken of her love for Ireland after being crowned Carer of the Year this month.

Naomi Igiehon, who is originally from Nigeria but has lived in Dublin for 20 years, said: “I’m very, very happy. I’ve been a carer for about 14 years now and I love my clients!”

For the 50-year-old, being a home carer was always her life’s dream, and it’s no surprise she won the Comfort Keepers award as taking care of people came easily to her with her warm demeanour and vivacious laugh.

But life wasn’t always easy for Naomi who moved to Ireland in 2002 after it was no longer safe for her to remain in her home country of Nigeria.

“Living in Africa was a struggle. After finishing my secondary school, I went on to do a computer course for a year.

“My mum and dad sat me down and said, ‘This country is not getting better. You have to leave’. My dad wanted all his children to go abroad.”

Tragedy struck when Naomi’s eight-month-old half sister was kidnapped from outside their home.

“It was horrible. She hasn’t been found even until today. She was only 8 months old. They kidnapped her and we started getting threatening letters.

“We never found out what happened to her. We don’t even know if she’s alive or dead. My dad thought it was time to start sending the kids abroad because the threats were getting out of hand.”

Things got worse when Naomi’s dad was attacked by a group of men who demanded money in return for his safety.

She added: “The money was paid and after that my dad said, ‘My kids are all in danger.’ It was tough on us. After some years, they started demanding more money saying his daughter was still alive.

“Things like, ‘If you want to see the child you have to pay this much amount’ and my dad said no. It was a scam.”

So the determined 30-year-old packed her bags and made her way to Ireland alone where she took up working as a chef at a Methodist Home.

She said: “When I came here, my mum insisted I go for care work because I have a passion for taking care of people.

“At the time I didn’t have the opportunity. I thought I should go into cooking because cooking is another thing I love.”

Naomi said even now she mostly cooks traditional Irish meals for her two children at home.







She said: “I love Irish stew and coddle! I cook everything in my house. Every type of Irish food. Even the bread pudding and everything.

“My kids love Irish food more than African food, and I don’t know why,” she laughed.

While Naomi loved being a chef, she had to give it up when she fell pregnant with her daughter.

“When I got pregnant, I said no, I can’t lose the baby. As a chef you have to stand all day cooking. So that was an opportunity for me to switch to care work.”

But for Naomi, who is a self-declared people person, she soon realised that care work was where her talents lay.

She added: “I’m really fond of people. Growing up in Nigeria I had to take care of my grandparents, my parents, and all the other children in the house. Plus I have a big passion for taking care of people.”

Now, Naomi has carved out a quiet and fulfilling life for herself in Ireland – thousands of miles away from the dangers of her past life.

She said: “I love Ireland. The people are lovely, the food is amazing. Lots of people have told me to move to England and I’m just like, ‘No! I love Ireland!’

“I love Ireland because of the people I meet, because of the people I’m surrounded by.

“Plus there are loads of job opportunities as a carer. The education system here is also good as well. I never had problems with my children’s education. I love this country.”

But that doesn’t stop her from going back every three years to see her mum and grandmum.

She said: “I go back to see how my mum is and make sure everything’s okay for her. She can still walk around like my grandma but I make sure the carers there are looking after her very well.”

And for all those aspiring carers who want to follow in Naomi’s footsteps, she said: “Whatever you do, do it with your whole heart. Believe that one day you’ll be rewarded.

“Before I won the Comfort Keepers Carer of the Year award, I didn’t even think about winning. I know I do my job with my whole heart. I don’t let anything distract me. Remember to focus on your job and love what you do.”

