Niantic’s NBA All-World is the new Pokémon GO-style Augmented Reality game

Nianticcreator of Pokémon GO and Pikmin Bloom – announces NBA All-Worldthe new augmented reality game entirely focused on basketball and born from the collaboration with the National Basketball Association and the National Basketball Players Association –

Currently in development, NBA All-World is based on mechanics similar to those of the popular Pokemon Go and promises to bring NBA fans into the “Real World Metaverse by Niantic“.

In the new mobile game, which will be distributed as free to play, you will therefore be able to face challenges and mini-games, collect famous NBA players, upgrade them and customize them with objects obtained by visiting places in the real world. You will also have the opportunity to face off against other users in exciting one-on-one matches.

NBA All-World is a first in the sports gaming industry, as it is an original mobile game that will appeal to both casual and hardcore NBA fans. We are creating and designing a game that allows players to represent where they come from and show their individual style. Marcus Matthews, Niantic Senior Producer.

The NBA All-World launch date hasn’t been announced yet, but Niantic already has published the official website of the game with the possibility to pre-register to stay updated on all the news.