NGL, the most popular anonymous messaging app among young people

Maybe you have heard of it, or maybe not, but it is one of the social revolutions of the moment, at least in the United States, and it is already expanding to other markets. Is about NGL (acronyms that correspond to the phrase “not gonna lie” or “I’m not going to lie”, translated from English”) and the name of this app is a declaration of intent.

NGL has been downloaded more than 8 million times worldwide since November

NGL, at heart, is just another application that employs the “ask me anything” format anonymously. In it, users can ask whatever they want to whoever they want, but the person asked will never know who they are. There are more apps of this type and some like Secret -now closed- have gained some popularity in the past, but they all face the same problem: there are users who hide behind anonymity to harass others.

So… what makes NGL such a special app that it has now become fashionable? Mainly, that it is succeeding among younger users, and one of the reasons is that many users are using it through Instagram, where they make their profiles popular.

It is in the Stories of this social network where users post their questions and request answers anonymously, linking to their NGL profile -now any Instagram user can already include links in the stories– although there are also those who take advantage and request that the answers are sent through Instagram’s own messaging (which ends anonymity, of course).

The problem is that NGL also seems to be failing to contain harassment and bullying on the platform. According to an investigation by NBC News, words like “KYS” (Kiss Yourself, something like “kill yourself”), “Everyone haters you” (which means “everyone hates you”) and the like are not censored and can be sent without problem to any user.

Receivers have the possibility of labeling these responses as “harassment” but even doing so does not exempt them from being able to receive the same expressions in subsequent messages. According to those responsible for the app, its algorithms “learn” through use and are capable of detecting this type of comment, but in practice this does not seem to be the case.

NGL was released last November, and just a month later the iOS app was released. A Google Play has recently arrived, in the month of May, for Android users. Currently, there are more than 8 million downloads, according to Apptopia estimates.

