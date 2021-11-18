nfutcards, a Spanish soccer video game developed on the blockchain

Soccer, NFTs, games and blockchain now come together in a project that was born in Alicante, Spain.

It is about NFUT cards, a video game developed on the Binance blockchain (BSC), with the PLAY TO EARN model.

It is a football collectible card game where we can compete against other players. Each player is completely different from one another, and is generated programmatically from 30 main types. They have more than 13 trillions of possible combinations.

The game is based on NFT collections, they are the assets of the game. The player can play and earn tokens through the game and contribute to the NFUT ecosystem through the NFUT token. That means anyone can have fun first and second, make money from this digital currency.

Players will own the NFUT ecosystem by having governance and decision-making power in a fully democratized environment.

They tell us that it is built around a football manager metaverse, although access is not for everyone:

Access to the game is guaranteed by making a payment through cryptocurrencies and a smart contract, in which you can purchase a pack that contains the assets (NFT’s) necessary to start playing.

As you can see, the blockchain makes a difference, but also the gameplay, art and governance.

The game works on the web, it is developed with javascript and html, so you don’t have to install anything. They will be able to play against each other, just for fun in a friendly match, or in one of the tournaments, where they will have the opportunity to win prizes in $ BNB, $ NFUT and NFT.

Currently the group of professionals responsible for gambling is 7 people, but they tell us that they are in the process of hiring more employees and with growth prospects.

You can learn more details at nfutcards.com.