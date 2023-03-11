NFT Titanic memorabilia goes on sale

The American company RMS Titanic Inc announced that they seek to carry the relics of the ship in NFT format. Photo/Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution the American company RMS Titanic Inc (RMST) announced its partnership with two companies in Hong Kong who seek to carry the relics of the ship in format NFT. This new technology are tokens non-expendable They have unique and irreplaceable codes.

RMST is the only company responsible for salvaging the objects from the shipwreck. In a statement, he indicated that the collection will have more than 5,500 physical artifacts which will be preserved digitally.

NFTs are collectibles that use ‘blockchain’ technology to ensure their exclusivity. The buyers who will acquire these assets are part of the first Titanic-themed community.

“As repositories of the remains of the Titanic, we are determined to ensure that its artifacts are preserved in perpetuity and accessible to future generations. We believe that entering the digital space allows us to reach a broader audience with quality programming that educates and inspires,” said RMS Titanic President Jessica Sanders.

VSFG will lead the structure of the transformation of the articles, this will allow the raising of capital for the investigation, preservation and exhibition of the licenses of the NFTs of the Titanic. Photo/Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

The digital pieces will be in Hong Kong

He also announced that the company VSFG will direct the structure of the transformation of the articles, this will allow the raising of capital for the investigation, preservation and exhibition of the licenses of the NFTs of the Titanic.

On the other hand, according to RMST, Artifact Labs will be in charge of launching the Decentralized Autonomous Organization (which is an association based on algorithms) of the luxurious ship, for diving expeditions at the price of the Titanic or the development of educational programs.

In fact, in Hong Kong, the semi-autonomous city’s finance secretary, Paul Chan, declared that HK$50 million will be allocated to accelerate the development of the third-generation Internet ecosystem.

NFTs have become an important digital asset for celebrities, with several of them exceeding $3.4 billion. Photo. Florence Lo Illustration

digital assets

In that same sense, NFTs have become an important digital asset for celebrities, as several of them have bought tokens non-expendables that exceed 3,400 million dollars.

CoinGecko, the largest data aggregator in cryptocurrencies in the world, developed a ranking of celebrities with the most expensive NFTs acquired since 2021, analyzing transaction data from OpenSea, SuperRare and etherscan.

First stands the rapper Snoop Doggwho bought the NFT ‘Right Click and Save As guy’ for a total of $7,088,229 as of December 2022. The rapper has an extremely valuable collection of NFTs spread across multiple accounts. This includes multiple CryptoPunks, Bored Apes, and a second piece of XCOPY that he bought for $3.9 million.

The entrepreneur follows Gary Vaynerchuckwith your purchase of the ‘CryptoPunk #2140′ for a total of $3,953,216 in June 2021. Third place goes to pop singer Justin Bieber for your purchase ofBored Ape Yacht Club #3001′, which he got for $1,301,550.

American DJ and producer Steve Aoki ranked fourth with his purchase of ‘Doodle #2238′ for a total of $862,056. In addition, Logan Paul occupies the fifth position with its purchase of ‘K4M-1 #03’ from the 0N1 Force collection, for a price of $624,669.

*With information from EFE