NFT digital collectibles on Instagram

A few days ago we told you that Facebook (Meta, in fact), was preparing to enter the NFT world on Instagram. Now it has, and here I tell you the details.

The idea is that great creators with many fans have the possibility to show their works in NFT on Instagram, so that the followers can support them by buying them. We talk about images and videos, music or stickers, but only a group of selected creators and collectors they can share their digital collectibles on Instagram.

Until now, few creators have been selected, and all of them in the United States. With the new feature, they can:

– Connect their account with a digital wallet from where they will be able to choose which NFTs from their wallet they would like to share on Instagram.

– Share digital collectibles. Once a creator or collector posts a digital collectible, it will have a glowing effect and can display public information such as a description of the NFT. Posts will also be visible on your profile.

– Automatic labeling of both the creator and the collector. The creator and collector can be automatically attributed on the digital collectible post.

Thanks to blockchain technology, it is possible to identify which collectibles belong to collectors and creators. They will initially do so with Ethereum and Polygon, with Flow and Solana coming soon.

Meta comments that there will be no fees associated with posting or sharing a digital collectible on Instagram, it will be something between creator and fan, with no commissions to Instagram.

Some accounts that already sell NFT are: @adambombsquad , @bluethegreat , @bossbeautiesnft , @c.syresmith , @cynthiaerivo , @garyvee , @jenstark , @justmaiko , @maliha_z_art , @misshattan , @nopattern , @oseanworld , @paigebueckers , @phiawilson , @swopes and @yungjake.

Meta indicates that they will also implement digital collectibles on Facebook and allow people to display and share their digital collectibles as AR stickers on Instagram Stories.