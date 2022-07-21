Nfortec presents its new Nervia series ATX Tower

- Advertisement -

has announced the launch of its new tower. A chassis in ATX format with a sober design, but at the same time elegantfinished with quality materials, with different options for cable management and cooling, finished off by a very low sale price for what it offers.

The creation of any self-respecting desktop PC must start with a good tower. Enough for the components that we are going to install and the subsequent updates and, in addition, with which we can avoid the typical temperature problems that lead to failures and blockages.

The new Nfortec Nervia is ready for any configuration and ships with three pre-installed fans, but offers a host of different cooling combinations. To a generous ATX size, it adds a design that allows for clean cable management and a jumper that makes it easy to position it so it doesn’t interfere with cooling.

It features a neat 3D mesh front design, so any combination of cooling components will work. As we said, includes three fans, two front and one rear, so you can get it up and running right out of the box without additional accessories. Of course, you can seamlessly install up to 360mm of liquid cooling in the front, and up to 240mm in the top, to make the most of your cooling options.

As for CPU coolers, Nervia accepts models up to 170mm without problem. To cite as a bonus point that PCI slots are rotatableto allow the installation of the dedicated graphics card vertically.

All these specifications are accompanied by the connections available for peripherals located on the upper front part, with two USB 2.0 ports, one USB 3.0 and a connection for headphones and an LED button to control the subtle lighting located on its front.

Availability and price

The Nfortec Nervia can be purchased with white or black finishes and is already available on the manufacturer’s website. Its official price €79.95 it’s quite content for what a tower offers that will also be available at retailers such as Amazon and PcComponentes. And if you are looking for another type of model, Nfortec has everything you are looking for in PC towers in its catalogue.