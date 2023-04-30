Nextcloud, a cloud storage platform that you should try

Cloud storage is something that, honestly, today turns out to be completely necessary. Just keep in mind that mobile phones sometimes do not have enough space to store all the photos and videos that you have inside it.

In addition to this, you can have all your multimedia content stored there in the cloud so that in case of loss and theft of your smartphone, you can recover your files without any inconvenience.

Now, there are many well-known quality options for file hosting services in the cloud, and among this wide variety we find Nextcloudan interesting open source alternative that may be the platform you are looking for.

What is Nextcloud about?

Well, Nextcloud has been a free and open source cloud storage platform that allows you to store, sync and share files online, making it possible to access your files from anywhere and on any device with internet access, not to mention collaborating with other users.

Besides, Nextcloud is easy to use and has a wide range of security and privacy featureswhich makes it a very interesting option for individuals and companies looking for a secure and reliable cloud storage solution thanks to its focus on privacy and security.

And we say this mainly because being an open source platform, it is possible to closely review its operation and correct it based on what you want. So Nextcloud allows you to store your data on your own servers, which means you have full control over your data.

In relation to this, you can also access the Nextcloud servers on GitHub to find various services, ranging from managers of agendas, tasks and secure calls, to mail clients or text editors, among other things. Similarly, the Nextcloud platform offers two-factor authentication and encryption features to ensure that your data is safe at all times.

In general we can say that Nextcloud is a most interesting alternative that has multiple attributes. However, of course it also has some low points compared to other cloud storage platforms, such as Google One for example, since There are not always free options available to use the service, so you will most likely need to purchase a premium subscription.

It is also true that Nextcloud subscriptions can have higher prices compared to the various platforms of this kind that we can find on the Internet. All this without mentioning how tedious it can be to transfer your data to Nextcloud, especially if you use apps like calendars, tasks or emails.

Outside of this, Nextcloud has been a safe option and one that works quite well. However, in case you want to save a few euros and prefer to stay on more popular platforms, maybe the best option is to look for another cloud storage servicesame as Google Drive, Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive, etc.