Next year’s iPhone and Apple Watch could be …

Before starting this new article, I would like to wish you a Merry Christmas wherever you are. May happiness reach your hearts and if it is with an Apple device, all the better.

According to the new rumors, It is likely that next year’s iPhone along with Apple Watch, will be able to call emergency services in case of suffering traffic accidents. Something that is present in many luxury cars, with a high cost, but being able to turn any vehicle into a high-end one, is a very good detail. Detection of accidents in the iPhone and Apple Watch of 2022 Collision detection will use data from sensors embedded in Apple devices, including the accelerometer, to detect car accidents as they happen. For example, by measuring a sudden increase in gravity, or what is called the G-force. The forces that measure an impact. It seems that it would not be too complicated to implement this novelty since they already have something very similar. The detection of falls that is able to notify emergencies or a contact designated by us in case we fall on foot, by bike … etc. It detects an unusual movement and marks you a notice to tell you if it is necessary to contact the services. If the notification is not manually dismissed, the alert is launched.

Apple has been testing the feature, in the last year by collecting data shared anonymously from iPhone and Apple Watch users, documents show. Apple products now have detected more than 10 million presumed impacts on vehicles, of which more than 50,000 included a call to emergency services.

In addition, Apple has been using the call data, to improve the accuracy of its crash detection algorithm, as an emergency call associated with a suspected impact gives Apple more confidence that it is indeed a car accident, according to the documents.

It is true that Apple would not be the first to make and introduce this technology in phones, but what we are sure of is that it will work very well and surely as the phone and the watch are doing until now, they save lives. That’s what it’s all about. So since it all adds up, let’s go for it