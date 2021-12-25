Next year’s iPhone and Apple Watch could be …

Before starting this new article, I would like to wish you a Merry Christmas wherever you are. May happiness reach your hearts and if it is with an Apple device, all the better.
Now yes.
According to the new rumors, It is likely that next year’s iPhone along with Apple Watch, will be able to call emergency services in case of suffering traffic accidents. Something that is present in many luxury cars, with a high cost, but being able to turn any vehicle into a high-end one, is a very good detail.
Detection of accidents in the iPhone and Apple Watch of 2022
Collision detection will use data from sensors embedded in Apple devices, including the accelerometer, to detect car accidents as they happen. For example, by measuring a sudden increase in gravity, or what is called the G-force. The forces that measure an impact.
It seems that it would not be too complicated to implement this novelty since they already have something very similar. The detection of falls that is able to notify emergencies or a contact designated by us in case we fall on foot, by bike … etc. It detects an unusual movement and marks you a notice to tell you if it is necessary to contact the services. If the notification is not manually dismissed, the alert is launched.