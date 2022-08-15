Next star series on Apple TV+

Vera Farmiga plays a doctor during Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans in Memorial Hospital.

has launched its next streaming with a top cast. “Memorial Hospital” is about the days after the catastrophic flooding caused by Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans in 2005. It also features Vera Farmiga (“Up in the Air”), Cherry Jones (“Handmaid’s Tale”) and Cornelius Smith Jr (“Scandal”).

Eight episodes, four already online

The new show is designed as a mini-series, eight parts of which can already be seen in the TV+ app. The creators choose a special place with the Memorial Medical Center. 2000 people, including seriously ill patients and staff, are cut off from the outside world for days. The situation is getting worse every day, drinking water is scarce, generators for appliances and air conditioning fail, the electricity goes out. In the stifling heat, the situation in the hospital escalates catastrophically.

“There’s nothing we can do but make it bearable for them,” says the exhausted doctor Dr. Anna Pou (Vera Farmiga) looking at the seriously ill who are left behind in the chaos of the evacuation. In the end, 45 patients are dead. Almost a year later, Pou and two nurses are charged with murder. Some of the bodies showed traces of morphine and other substances that cause death in high doses. “I tried to help people, that’s all I did,” Pou dismisses the allegations.

Emmy Award-winning Director

The series’ notable creators include Academy Award winner John Ridley (“12 Years a Slave”) and Emmy Award winner Carlton Cuse (“Lost”). For producer and director Cuse, the past survival drama at Memorial Medical Center is a timely story. “We live in a world with so much uncertainty. Climate change leads to unprecedented catastrophes. You have an immediate connection to this 17-year-old story,” says Cuse in an interview with the German Press Agency.

The series also highlights the total failure of the authorities after the devastating flood disaster. The relief measures of the government under US President George W. Bush got off to a slow start. Memorial Center patients were rescued by helicopters days later. At the time, the private operator of LifeCare, a nursing station in the hospital with particularly frail patients, also reacted hesitantly to send help. Julie Ann Emery (47, “Better Call Saul”) plays Diane Robichaux, a heavily pregnant LifeCare worker who desperately pushed for the evacuation of her dying patients. Apple TV+ costs 5 euros a month and is therefore still cheaper than competitors like Netflix or Disney+. However, the offer is significantly smaller than that of the other services because Apple relies almost exclusively on its own series, documentaries and films. Most recently, the group put a CGI adventure worth up to $200 million online on the service. (with material from the dpa)



(bsc)

