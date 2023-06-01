Next Mobiles launches monthly MacBook rental with no time commitment

- Advertisement -

From today, Next Mobiles offers you to rent a MacBook for a monthly payment starting at €49.90. A very advantageous system on many levels.

Next-Mobiles is a French start-up that has specialized since 2020 in the rental of smartphones without commitment. At the moment of blowing out its third candle, the company is venturing into new territory, that of MacBook rental. This new offer gives freelancers, or more simply fans of Apple computers, the opportunity toaccess high-end computers at affordable prices. In these times of galloping inflation, for those who do not want, or cannot, spend a large sum, the formula is most attractive.

First of all, this non-binding subscription allows you to rent a Mac without obligation of duration. The offer includes coverage ofinsurance against breakage and theft, and to top it off, customers also get a free upgrade to the latest MacBook model every 24 months. Depending on the chosen reference, monthly payments can range from €49.90 to €69.90 (for MacBook Air 2022 13 inch with M2 chip and 256 GB SSD and MacBook Pro 14 M2 Pro 512 GB SSD respectively). This amounts in fact to renting a computer for an amount ranging from 600 € to 840 € per year approximately.

- Advertisement -

This company rents a MacBook Air or a MacBook Pro without obligation of duration

According to the Commercial Director of Next Mobiles, “ this offer responds to several hundred requests from our subscribers convinced that our offer on smartphones would be perfectly suited to MacBooks. They showed us their desire to have access to the best […] We therefore allow our customers to benefit fromhigh-end and latest generation computers while doing savings on their budget “.

To read – Smartphone rental: how does it work and is it really interesting?

Next Mobiles is best known for renting smartphones. On the occasion of its anniversary, the company adds new references to its catalog of new and used devices. It is now possible to rent the iPhone 13, iPhone 14 and even the iPhone 14 Pro for a price ranging from €29.90 to €49.90 per month.