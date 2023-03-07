Next-generation iMacs could arrive this year with the new M3 chip

From the hand of Mark Gurman, from Bloomberg, we already know the keys to what, according to his new report in his Power On newsletter, we can expect from the update of the next-generation iMacs scheduled for this year.

What is interesting is that his new report coincides in various aspects both with those that he and other publications have already learned over the past year from close sources, which makes it even more veracity if possible.



Defined the horizon for the arrival of the new iMacs

And since the current generation of iMacs belongs to the year 2021, with two years in between without updates, those who are waiting for the arrival of the new iMacs will only have to wait for them to become available for the second half of this year.

In general terms, the next generation iMacs will be characterized because they will be one of the first computers from the company to launch the new Apple M3 chips, manufactured with a 3 nm process.

Additionally, Gurman notes that some internal elements could be “relocated and redesigned,” and that the process for mounting the iMac to the display will be different. Externally, the new iMacs will maintain the same range of color options as the current iMacs, and will only be launched in a 24-inch screen version.

Gurman notes that iMacs are already in “an advanced stage of development,” where it is currently running “production trials” with a view to mass production beginning in three months at the earliest.

The M3 chip would also reach MacBooks

This will allow the company to offer a preview of this new generation of equipment in the next annual edition for developers in June, where in addition to the new iMacs, there is also the possibility that the company will also present the new 13-inch MacBook Air. and 15 inches with Apple M3 chip.

Gurman speculates that a new Mac Pro equipped with the M2 Ultra chip processor will also be introduced, in addition to the new mixed reality headset, and hopes that the M3 chip will also make the jump to iPad models like the iPad Pro, although this It will already be entered next year 2024.

Without a doubt, it will be an interesting year in the Apple ecosystem, since other analysts and followers of the company have also been talking about the news that will arrive in the new iPhone 15, highlighting the integration of the USB-C port, although We will see all this as Apple offers its official data.

The truth is that sales have not accompanied enough, so we could also see some reductions in some prices, according to rumors.

Image Credit: Apple