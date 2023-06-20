Next generation Apple iPhone SE, according to analysts not before 2025

To see a new generation iPhone SE will have to wait at least until 2025 . At least that’s what Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley, two analysts at the international bank Barclays, predict after having “multiple conversations” with several companies that are part of Apple’s supply chain.

THE APPLE MODEM WILL HAVE TO WAIT

According to analysts, Apple’s decision not to launch a new iPhone SE next year could indicate that the alleged 5G modem that Apple has planned in 2018, and which it is developing thanks to the know-how acquired in 2019 from Intel, will not be ready in short period. Obviously, this can only benefit Qualcomm, the US company that currently supplies the modems that Apple uses in all its iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches.

This forecast also corroborates what TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said last April that mass production of Apple’s modem would not start before 2025. As a result, even the iPhone 16 that will be launched in fall next year will continue to use Qualcomm modems.

Kuo had previously said that the upcoming iPhone SE would have a similar design to the “base” version of the current iPhone 14, released last year, hinting that it would also have a 6.1-inch OLED display, likely manufactured by BOE. and Face ID. It should not be excluded that, in order to avoid the laborious internal re-engineering projects of this device, Apple may still decide to continue using Qualcomm modems only on this iPhone SE.