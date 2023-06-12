Next-gen iPad may be able to carry Apple Pencil through the screen

- Advertisement -

Currently, there are a few ways to carry an Apple Pencil. This can be done via a physical port, which is the case with the 1st Gen Pencil, or magnetic wireless charging for the 2nd Gen Pencil, using a compatible iPad. A new patent suggests that Apple could revolutionize the technology and allow the smart pen and other devices to charge directly through the iPad’s screen.

The arrival of wireless charging in smartphones made it possible to reverse charge smaller accessories or even larger devices in some cases. However, this is only possible through the back of the phone or tablet, where the electromagnetic charging coils are installed. As it turns out, Apple is working on a better solution than this one, which looks a lot more promising. - Advertisement - A new patent has been granted to the Cupertino tech giant by the US Trademark and Patent Office (USPTO), as spotted by Patently Apple. Surprisingly, the record refers to charging a smart pen or wearable like a smartwatch through the iPad’s screen, rather than having to magnetically attach it or tuck it away while charging. It has been detailed that this method will use electromagnetic induction coils that will be placed under the panel of an iPad in a single or multiple layout. At the same time, the pen will also need to have an induction receiver so that it is continuously charged by the iPad’s coils every time a user writes with it on the screen. MediaWorld and Unieuro: it’s ‘battle’ on Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, already on sale

Also, it was mentioned in one of the notes that there is the ability for the stylus to intelligently inform the iPad if the battery is fully charged. This later allows the iPad to turn off induction charging and stop delivering power to save battery life. The patent also shows that the uses are not limited to smaller accessories such as an Apple stylus, AirPods headphones or smartwatch. It is also designed to work with smartphones, such as charging an iPhone battery, or the Apple Vision Pro Portable Battery, as long as the iPad is not in use. - Advertisement - So, what did you think of this news?

See more!