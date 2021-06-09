News
News
Top Stories
Ireland
Matilda musical starring 11-year-old Dubliner set to hit cinemas for Xmas 2022 before landing on Netflix
Horror in Dublin City as shots fired near women and children
RTE finally airing highly talked about documentary that viewers have waited months for
Paw Patrol: Detector dog Bailey finds illegal drugs worth over €200,000 hidden in parcels in Dublin
Social Welfare Ireland: Final PUP payment date given to those who returned to work
Dublin University plummets down world rankings dropping 51 places
Family ‘still in shock’ as tragic young man who died in Dalkey sea rescue named
Garda checkpoints Ireland: Driver nabbed with no tax for almost a year has vehicle seized
Editor’s Pick
The Ibex shakes off losses and recovers the barrier of 9,100 points
Glass fish lack skull bones
Smartest garden in the Netherlands: this way you save a lot of water
Most powerful mobile you can buy right now in 2021
NASA is successfully producing oxygen on Mars
Smartphone: list of 5G cell phones
TCL 20L, 20L + and 20 Pro 5G: TCL renews its mid-range
New series and movies coming to HBO Spain in April 2021
RockYou2021: 8.4 billion passwords are leaked on the Deep Web
Newsletters could be affected by Apple’s privacy policies
Vivaldi 4.0 now has an email client, calendar and feed reader
So you can turn a presentation into a dynamic web
Instagram prepares ways to earn money for the most active users
WhatsApp Reminder, the way to receive Google Calendar notifications on WhatsApp
Google will allow you to choose the default search engine on Android
Instagram will be rolling out new monetization capabilities for creators
