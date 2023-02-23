Newsletter, the new function as channels that WhatsApp is preparing

- Advertisement -

The WhatsApp application has some shortcomings compared to its competitors, such as Telegram. An example is that it does not offer the possibility of using channels, one of the tools that works best in the competition we have mentioned. Well, this absence seems to have its days numbered. The information that has been released indicates that the company is testing a new function to reduce distances and that users have the possibility of using channels to communicate with their followers (since this new function will be accessible to both companies and those people have an account with the service). Therefore, everyone will benefit from this arrival, which is sure to be vital for many. Good privacy in this new WhatsApp option The first thing you have to know is the function that the addition will have, which for now is known as Newsletter. Basically, it will be possible to create a channel to send content and that the people who follow it can see it. In other words, nothing new because in Telegram these can be done for a long time… and in Instagram or Facebook recently this possibility was introduced (both are owned by Meta, as is the case with WhatsApp). Therefore, it is to add a function that equals the competition and that in no way has the objective of making the app look like a social network. As we have seen, it works without complications. And, also, from what has been known, privacy will be important, since neither the creator of the channel nor those who subscribe have to share their phone number and what will be known about them is their username (finally this information will be put to a logical and important use). The case is that it is clear that you do not want to reveal any information that can be seen by the different users who are in a channel. Location of this new function Without even having a screen that shows what the Newsletter interface will be like, what has been indicated is that thanks to the code of the messaging application, it has become more than clear: somewhere in the United States . Therefore, you do not have to enable any tab and the way to know if there are news in the channel is to check if there is a circle in the representative image -which, it remains to be seen if it is of a different color than the one currently shown- . As for his arrival, everything indicates that it will not be imminent and, with a lot of luck, it could be a reality on WhatsApp before the end of this year. >