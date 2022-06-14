Newskill Mythos presents us with a useful ambient light for streamers and daily use

Expanding its offer of gaming peripherals to gradually enter the world of streaming, the Spanish company has just announced the arrival of your new Newskill Mythos lampintended to improve the lighting of the screen and the desktop, helping us to maintain a more accessible setup to the park we take care of our visual health.

And it is that thanks to its long horizontal design, this lamp can be easily and simply placed on any monitorproviding general lighting without taking up any space, allowing you to have more peripherals or simply a cleaner space to play or work.

Made of aluminum alloy, and is conveniently configured by touch control. Enjoy your three different LED lighting modes, with three color temperatures, so that your sight does not suffer. Choose between warm white 2900K, natural white 4200K and daylight 6500K, and enjoy the lighting you need, without reflections on your screen.

Thanks to its USB connector and its plug and play functionality, we will only have to connect it to our computer to start using it. In addition, thanks to its integrated controls, we will not need to install any type of software or additional configuration.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find the Newskill Mythos USB Screen Light available through the brand’s official website, at a fairly modest launch price of only 39.95 euros. In addition, following the usual model of availability of the brand’s peripherals, soon we will also be able to find it in other local web distributors such as Amazon and PcComponentes, for which it will maintain the same sale price.