Newskill launches the Banshee Gaming Chair, a premium chair for serious gamers

By Brian Adam
The firm Newskill has launched the banshee gaming chair, a premium type gaming chair that positions itself as the top of the range of the well-known Spanish brand, and that is presented with credentials that make it clear that it has been designed for meet the needs of the most demanding playersand also to suit your preferences.

In this sense it is important to talk about the personal tastes of each one. There are players who enjoy the feel of a leather chair, and there are also others who prefer fabric finishes. Newskill is aware of this, and to satisfy both groups it has launched the Banshee Gaming Chair in two finishes, one finished in soft, breathable fabric and the other in faux leather.

build quality of the Newskill Banshee Gaming Chair it is beyond any doubt and it is evident in all its elements, although we can especially highlight the EasySlide wheels, which use ball bearings and are made of polyurethane, the aluminum base, its class 4 gas piston, its 4D armrests finished in synthetic leather with a fiber effect of carbon and its cervical cushion with viscoelastic foam and magnetic support.

It allows you to adjust its height and tilt it up to 180 degrees, which means that we can take a nap when we want to rest a little from our favorite games without having to move from the chair. The 4D armrests can be adjusted in tilt, orientation, height and heightand also has a lumbar adjustment mechanism to get the perfect position in every situation.

New images point to a Xiaomi Mi Band 5 with a camera on the screen

Thank you Newskill we have been able to test this chairand we have prepared an analysis that we will share with you just tomorrow first thing in the morning Stay tuned if you want to discover everything that the new Banshee Gaming Chair can give. It is already available on the official website of Newskill with a price of 399.95 euros, VAT included.

