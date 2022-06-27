Newskill Eros brings gaming to the office with an ergonomic gaming chair

- Advertisement -

Expanding its family of gaming chairs, and breaking a bit with the usual concept, Newskill has just presented today the new Newskill Erosa new family of chairs built with a mesh back and a simpler design that is offered as an ideal option for those looking for the best combination between the characteristics of an office chair and a gaming chair.

Its original design is not only aesthetically striking, but the combination of materials used in its manufacture make it durable as well as comfortable, with a solid structure and seats and armrests filled with foam and finished in soft-touch fabric. mesh backrest, also known as mesh or mesh, in combination with the fabric upholstery, provides great breathability, so you can spend hours and hours in Eros, always in total comfort.

Its ergonomic structure is perfect to adapt to your back and help you maintain a good posture, in addition, you can recline it slightly, simply by unlocking one of its lower levers, and leaning your back backwards. With the other lever, you can adjust the height of Eros, so that it is always the most suitable for you.

This gaming chair with a transgressive design is available with structure and details in black, combined with five colors that will be reflected in its mesh backrest, as well as its armrests, its star base and are also present throughout its structure, to give it those Details that make the difference. Choose the color that you like the most, and enjoy this original chair, a hybrid between a gaming chair and an office chair.

Availability and price

With immediate availability with its presentation, we can currently find the new Newskill Eros available in its five color variants (White, Black, Red, Blue and Purple), exclusively through the brand’s official website, under a price of 139.95 euros.