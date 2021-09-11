News VOD 37/21: ‘Kate’, a John Wick from Hacendado without gluten, but with hosts like breads

VOD news brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video … And as soon as you are going to read about KateHow are you going to forget that it existed, but I’ll leave you the clue so that you get an idea of ​​how the panorama is this week … as always, with nuances.

We open the batch with Netflix, which continues to produce garbage relentlessly and with all the desirable variety, yes. But then Kate is it rubbish too? Well yes … and no, it will depend on how I catch you. For the rest, Macedonia in which the last season of Lucifer and documentaries, mainly.

Kate

Kate It is the most outstanding premiere of the week on Netflix and with the headline I say it all: one more action movie produced by the platform that, like the rest, looks good and goes badly. Wow, Netflix still doesn’t get the hang of it, although everything smells like a lack of investment. Because Kate It is a want and I can not that the qualifier of Jogn Wick de Hacendado is even a little excessive, given that Hacendado products are usually of an acceptable quality.

However, the plot posed Kate is more typical than looking for the shade in summer, the alleged plot twist only affects the hackneyed story it tells, the few visual effects that exist are a regular balancing exercise, the action scenes -the sauce of the film- are managed, but without finishing finishing … Not all the bad: the protagonist – she is a woman, yes – maintains the type, the rhythm does not give rise to boredom and the environment, cosmopolitan nocturnal Japan suits her.

In general Kate mother of many of the latest great action film franchises, but it is from John wick from which it gathers more influence, from the type of story and protagonist to the stage, the visual section and of course the action, without of course reaching the level of the work starring Keanu Reeves. It is very far, in fact, but as I say – criticism is massacring it mercilessly – it is not boring, which is not little. To accompany some popcorn, serve.

More exclusive content:

At the border (T1). “In Los Angeles, a chef, a single mother, an heiress, and an unemployed woman spice up love and work with a hint of pre-pandemic midlife crisis.”

Winter bay . "Elisabeth and John-John reside in the same city, but they live in different worlds. Can the passion of a first love break down social and cultural barriers? "

Countdown: Inspiration4 Space Mission (T1). "From pre-preparation to landing, this docuseries accompanies Inspiration4: the first orbital space mission exclusively made up of civilians."

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali . "Mistrust and their different ideals take a toll on the bond between Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali, which began with a chance meeting and ended with a tragic dispute."

Kid cosmic (T2). «A boy's dream of being a superhero comes true when he finds five powerful cosmic stones. But saving the world is very difficult… and you are going to need help. "

The paper house: from Tokyo to Berlin . "The filmmakers of 'La casa de papel' and the actors who give life to characters like Tokio and the Professor talk about the artistic and emotional process involved in filming this series."

The Octonauts on the mainland (T1). The Octonauts explore beyond the sea, to the mainland! With their new friends and cool vehicles, they will protect all endangered animals and habitats. "

Lucifer (T6). "Tired of being the lord of hell, the devil moves to Los Angeles, where he opens a bar and meets a homicide investigator with whom he quickly connects."

Master welders (T1). "In this contest, a group of metal artists melts, cuts and welds authentic works of art from hardened steel. But only one will win the $ 50,000 prize. "

Hunting prey . "A nature excursion turns into a desperate attempt to survive for five friends on the run from a mysterious shooter."

. “A nature excursion turns into a desperate attempt to survive for five friends on the run from a mysterious shooter.” Sports secrets: break point. “Pressured to keep the golden age of American tennis alive, Mardy Fish faced life-changing mental health issues on and off the court.”

Enter catalog:

Bananas!

Big Boys Gone Bananas!

Against the wind

The scandal

The invisible thread

Man from the Isle of Man

Honey boy

Omo Ghetto: The Saga

Paranormal Activity 4

The Circle: USA (T3)

TRY

An upside down Christmas tree

We continue the weekly review with Disney +, which focuses on the anniversary that is celebrated today, but also premieres a series (in Star) that is not his, but that looks good if you like where it comes from.

American Horror Stories

Does the name of American Horror Stories? It’s all said, then. It is a derivative of the popular American horror story and like this one, it is consumed in the form of a horror anthology.

Enter catalog:

9/11 Firehouse

9/11 Rescue Cops

11/9: Controlling the Sky

Bin Laden’s Hard Drive

Predator 2

Doogie Kamealoha: A Precocious Doctor

The body

Far from the madding crowd

Narco wars (T1)

Twenty something

In Amazon Prime Video you will find this week several original and exclusive releases, but … that way. There they go …

Exclusive contents:

Atlético de Madrid: Another way of understanding life . “A documentary that reviews a historic year for Atlético de Madrid until they became league champions.”

. “A documentary that reviews a historic year for Atlético de Madrid until they became league champions.” Voltaire Institute (T1). “It is the first day of the 1963 school year at the Voltaire High School. And for the first time, girls and boys will attend class together. »

(T1). “It is the first day of the 1963 school year at the Voltaire High School. And for the first time, girls and boys will attend class together. » Leonor: The future of the renewed monarchy . “Series of reports on the issues that catch the readers of the ¡HOLA! Magazine: the best issues of Royalty, celebrities, influencers and everything related to the social chronicle of Spain and the world.”

. “Series of reports on the issues that catch the readers of the ¡HOLA! Magazine: the best issues of Royalty, celebrities, influencers and everything related to the social chronicle of Spain and the world.” LuLaRich (T1). “Known for its ultra-soft tights, the multi-level marketing company went viral, promising young mothers salvation by working from home.”

(T1). “Known for its ultra-soft tights, the multi-level marketing company went viral, promising young mothers salvation by working from home.” Polyamory for Beginners . «Manu, 28 years old, is a romantic geek and attempted youtuber who still lives with his parents. He meets Amanda, a doctor who practices polyamory, with whom he cannot help falling in love. “

. «Manu, 28 years old, is a romantic geek and attempted youtuber who still lives with his parents. He meets Amanda, a doctor who practices polyamory, with whom he cannot help falling in love. “ PSG, City of light, 50 years of legend (T2). “It tells the adventure of the 2020-2021 season with exclusive access to the team, and reviews the best moments in the club’s history.”

(T2). “It tells the adventure of the 2020-2021 season with exclusive access to the team, and reviews the best moments in the club’s history.” The voyeurs. «A young couple begins to take an interest in the sexual lives of their neighbors across the street. What starts out as an innocent curiosity turns into a toxic obsession. “

Enter catalog:

Amateurs

Before you

Murder in the cove

Code Black (T1-T2)

Cougar Town (T1-T6)

Crime against the clock

Sara’s notebook

The body of the crime (T1-T3)

The man who knew infinity

Fear the walking dead (T6)

Flashforward (T1)

Gloria Bell

The tragedy of Peterloo

Maggie & Bianca – Fashion Friends (T1)

Criminal Minds: Without Borders (T1-T2)

My young aunt

My life with John F. Donovan

Grey eyes

Persepolis

Philomena

Quantico (T1-T3)

I want to be italian

Scandal (T1-T7)

Siren (T1)

The River (T1)

Trump: what’s the deal?

As I said above with other words, today is September 11, 2021, ergo today twenty years ago that the unforgettable attack on the Twin Towers happened -and more sites, although this was the most prominent- and almost all platforms remember it from some way. Apple TV + does it with a curious theatrical performance …

Exclusive contents:

Come From Away: Welcome to Gander. “Filmed production of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning Broadway musical of the same name, which tells the story of 7,000 people stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, after all flights to the United States were grounded after the attacks by the September 11, 2001.”

Finally, HBO does not miss anything this week, but among the little it adds to the catalog is the Oscar-winning Jocker (just in case you’re subscribed to the service and haven’t seen it yet).

Enter catalog: