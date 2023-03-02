News on TikTok to encourage more responsible use by minors

TikTok, as other important social platforms also do, continues to increase controls aimed at digital well-being, seeking that with the new functions that will arrive in the coming weeks to the time tool, underage users make a more rational and responsible for the application of social networks, involving both the minors themselves and their parents or guardians.

In this sense, TikTok says that accounts under 18 years of age will have a daily screen time limit of 60 minutes by default, which, if reached, they can continue to apply a specific code, something that, according to the social media platform. , will force them to “make an active decision.”



Seeking that minors are aware of the time they spend on screen

In the case of children under 13 years of age, the daily limit will also be set at 60 minutes by default, and if they want to continue, the codes must be provided by their parents or guardians, thus achieving an additional 30 minutes of time .

While there is no supported position on the “correct” time to spend on the app, TikTok is based on current academic research and experts from the Digital Wellness Lab in Boston Children’s Hospital for choosing the 60-minute limit by default for accounts.

While it is a time limit that will come by default, this time limit may be different. For those teenagers who want to make a daily use of more than 100 minutes, TikTok will invite them to also set a daily time limit.

In addition, on a weekly basis, each adolescent’s account will receive a summary that will expose the time they have spent in front of the screen in that same week.

These new features are in addition to many others that already exist, such as private accounts by default for users between the ages of 13 and 15, direct messaging available for ages 16+, and live video for ages 18+.

Actively involving parents and guardians

And on the side of adolescents we move on to the side of parents or guardians, who will begin to have three new functions in the Family Matching tool.

On the one hand, they will also be able to change the daily time limit, even establishing a limit for each day of the week, according to the circumstances of each one.

They will also have a screen time dashboard, on which they will get a summary of time in the app, the times TikTok was opened, and a breakdown of the total time spent during the day and night.

About this feature, TikTok says that:

From our recent research, we know that screen time is one of the most frequently discussed topics by parents with their teens, and we want to support caregivers with relevant information to help guide their teens.

And finally, a new configuration has arrived through which parents or guardians will be able to establish a time to silence notifications from adolescents, where, in addition, user accounts from 13 to 15 years of age will no longer have automatic notifications after 9 a.m. night, and user accounts from 16 to 17 years old will have them disabled from 10 at night.

To all of the above, TikTok adds that it is also implementing a sleep reminder “to help people more easily plan when they want to disconnect at night.”

The social media platform has also worked on resources and advertising campaigns to promote awareness and dialogue between minors and parents or guardians about online safety, in some cases also involving prominent content creators on the platform.

More info/Image Credit: TikTok