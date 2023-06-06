News on the way: Diablo 4 director confirms that he is already working on two expansions for the game

- Advertisement -

Diablo 4 is already available for those who bought the Deluxe and Ultimate versions as of June 2nd, but as it is being released to everyone today, game director Rod Fergusson gave an interview to the Kinda Funny Games podcast. It was revealed that two expansions are already in progress for the game.

Fergusson stated that his team is already finalizing work on the first expansion for Diablo 4 while also starting preparations for the second expansion, which he called the season. As I’m sitting here, we’re about to release the main game, we’re finishing season one, we’re working on season two, we’re working on expansion one, we’re starting expansion two… We’re working on that right now [risos] and we haven’t even released the game.

Unfortunately the director did not reveal what we should expect from the expansions, but the most logical addition to the game would be the Paladin class, although players have been asking a lot for the inclusion of the Monk and Sorcerer classes. - Advertisement - It is worth remembering that Fergusson stated in an interview in 2022 that the expansions will bring different content such as “new stories, new missions and new classes”. Apple’s VR / AR: Finally Available by 2022?

Anyway, this news already shows that Diablo 4 should receive more content than Diablo 3, which was released in 2012 and only received an expansion with the DLC Reaper of Souls (Reaper of Souls). Fergusson also confirmed in an interview last year that expansions for Diablo 4 will be released every three months “on a much larger scale than we’ve seen with things like Diablo 3, because again, all the people building the game will be working in seasons, working on expansions.”

