News on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger for Pride month

Meta -the company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp- has announced the launch of new tools and functionalities both in Messenger and in its version for children -Messenger Kids- to celebrate Pride month.

Major social networks launch new tools to celebrate Pride

This is a traditional initiative in the company, which in other years also launched specific features to encourage users to interact with each other with Pride celebrations as an excuse.

In this sense, Meta has introduced new effects for certain words, such as “LGBT”, “Pride”, “Community”, “Queer”, “Pride”… that will appear when written and that the user can customize.

Messenger allows you to choose an emoji that will be related to that word or term and that, when you write it on the screen, it will be shown as an explosion of those emojis (something similar to when you react to an Instagram Story). It is a tool that has been available for months to be used on other occasions, but now it will be personalized for pride.

For example, it can be personalized with a rainbow shower, as shown in the image:

There are many more news coming to Messenger and Messenger Kids for Pride. For example, the three-dimensional Pride stickers and avatars are launched, which are available both in the feed and in the Facebook and Instagram Stories.

Specific themes and templates for chats on Messenger and Instagram are also launched. In the same way, you can choose from various backgrounds in 360 degrees inspired by the celebrations of Pride month.

For Messenger Kids, in addition, specific stickers have been prepared for the camera, as well as a rainbow effect through Virtual Reality.

In addition, a Featured Story has been launched on Instagram that will be displayed at the top of the Stories feed and will bring together all the posts of the people we follow who have used a Pride sticker in the last 24 hours.