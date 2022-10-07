News Movie releases (10/22): ‘Black Adam’, DC’s great antihero finally hits the big screen Black Adam, Amsterdam or The Fourth Passenger are some of the most anticipated movie releases for this October, not the only ones. Of…

- Advertisement -

Black Adam, amsterdam either the fourth passenger are some of the most anticipated film releases for this month of October, which are not the only ones. In fact, it shows that a bridge is coming and, until the doomsayers leave us, that people like the old and true normality, going to the movies and others, because the number of releases is increasing.

This October, in addition, the potential blockbusters return with the long-awaited, and this time it is not a euphemism, Black Adam, possibly the biggest bet of Warners Bros and DC Studios for this year. And no, there is nothing from Marvel this month in theaters, so the superhero testosterone break breaks it with something less seen than usual, at least in principle.

Yet there is life beyond Black Adam and of a very different kind, although unlike other years, the horror proposals are not too many and they are a little ahead of Halloween, but without removing the mask (sic). We therefore begin with a review that will coincide in many cases in the international arena, but which, it should be remembered, refers only to what is released in cinemas in Spain.

Movie premieres on October 6 and 7

The crooked lines of God

The premieres of October begin today with that of the Spanish The crooked lines of Goda new adaptation of the work by Torcuato Luca de Tena in drama and intrigue feature film format, directed by Oriol Paulo (The innocent, Setback) and performed by a choral cast in which names such as Bárbara Lennie (The kingdom, The boy) or Eduard Fernandez (30 coins, while the war lasts).

in the margins

Already for Friday the premiere of another well-equipped Spanish production is expected as far as godparents are concerned. Starring Penelope Cruz (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, parallel mothers) or Luis Tosar (emperor code, Cell 211), among others, in the margins It is the first film directed by Juan Diego Botto (Martin (Ache), Stories from the Kronen) and… yes, masked in a thrillerIt is a social drama.

Vertigo (Fail)

For those who prefer to get carried away by anything that has little to do with the most mundane reality, perhaps Vertigo) have a more attractive claim. Scott Mann’s new movie (hit of the century, the last play) moves in the coordinates of the stupidly dangerous with, in this case, a couple of young girls at the forefront of the plot. the premise, Why do you go up if you’re not going to be able to go down….

Movie premieres on October 14

Halloween: The End

For the second week of October, the pre-Halloween premieres begin to be seen and, of course, Halloween: The End It is the most representative of all of them. Indeed, this is expected to be the last installment of the franchise led by Jamie Lee Curtis (Risky lies, daggers in the back) not in all its parts, but in the first and this, the supposed last. And little more can be added: the slasher always in charge of the maniac Michael Myers.

little pig

More on the path of suspense than terror, but with murderers in between, it is little pig, another Spanish movie that actually has its time, but that will go through cinemas as it should now. In the story there is a bit of everything: crime, perversion, harassment, a few dozen extra kilos… and blood.

No news at the front

Change of total third for with No news at the front, a German production that transports the viewer to the First World War no less, but from a slightly less seen perspective: that of a young German soldier on the Western Front. In short, a war drama that is very much enjoyed by those who have already had the opportunity to see it, for example in its screening at the last Toronto Film Festival. From the director of patrick melrose. From the cinema to Netflix this one goes.

The Legend of the Crab King

Did you think that cinema is all the same today, cut from the same pattern? That The Legend of the Crab King Don’t be caught off guard, because the mix of Italian-style period adventure with Argentine pairing that the adaptation of this not-so-popular legend exudes won’t leave you indifferent. Well, if you lived through the seventies and eighties, maybe yes. But, as they say, that’s another story.

Movie premieres on October 21

Black Adam

In the third and penultimate week of October -working week for premieres- arrives Black Adam, the new adaptation of the DC Universe, a long-awaited one and one of those that have endured the pull of the production company’s new direction. Directed by the Spanish Jaume Collet-Serra (The orphan, Jungle Cruise) and stars Dwayne Johnson (Jumanji: Into the Jungle, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw), although there are other faces as famous as those of Pierce Brosnan (james-bond, Mama Mia!) or Viola Davis (How to defend a murderer, fences). The hope of Warner Bros. and the possible next shoe last for Superman himself… if it works as it should.

look how they run

Lover of old-fashioned crimes? So more than Black Adam you may be interested *look how they runa classic-style movie that mixes intrigue and comedy in search of the killer with a melting pot of well-known faces in it: Sam Rockwell (Three billboards outside, The Vice President: Beyond Power), Adrian Brody (The pianist, King Kong), Saoirse Ronan (little women, The Lovely Bones), Ruth Wilson (Luther, jane eyre)…

drum skin

of Spanish production, drum skin It is an adaptation of Arturo Pérez-Reverte with all the elements of his classic novels and with an international team to say the least, including Richard Armitage (The Hobbit, North and south), John Leguizamo (Super Mario Bros., spawn), Amaia Salamanca (grand hotel, welcome to eden), Rodolfo Sancho (Rodolfo Sancho, The Ministry of Time)… Do you like Dan Brown stories? Pérez-Reverte writes better (another thing is this).

Lilo, my friend the crocodile

For all audiences it arrives at this point in October Lilo, my friend the crocodilea Sony Pictures co-production distributed by Columbia Pictures that is also an adaptation to which Javier Bardem (No country for old men, sky fall). This is, after all, an adventure film with a fantastic background and hints of a musical. For more data, the trailer says it all.

Movie premieres on October 28

amsterdam

In the last week of October it opens amsterdamone of the most anticipated films of the month and another plausible blockbuster, in addition to the cast that includes the latest from David O. Russell (fighter, Three Kings). Starting with Christian Bale (American Psycho, The Machinist) and continuing with Margot Robbie (* Suicide Squad Once upon a time in… Hollywood), John David Washington (Tenet, BlacKkKlansman), Anya Taylor-Joy (queen’s gambit, Last night in Soho), Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers…

the fourth passenger

Of course, at the national level, it is also eagerly awaited the fourth passengerthe latest from Álex de la Iglesia (The Day of the Beast, 30 Coins) with Alberto San Juan (airbag, soccer days), Blanca Suarez (the wire girls, losing north), Ruben Cortada (Prince, Elms and Oaks) and a few other familiar faces from the scene. But don’t expect rolls to name them on this occasion, but rather one of the particular comedies of the director from Bilbao.

bros

Also in the key of comedy is presented brosthe new film by the director of damn neighbors, with a notable change in direction as the replacement of neighborhood culture with gay culture. That is to say, comedy shell with brushstrokes of gilipollex mainstream, but the heart of a romantic comedy with an attitude of acceptance. Or that is what the trailer of a story that, those who have already been able to see, describe as very funny.

Eden

A couple of days before Halloween is celebrated and in the absence of something that hits him more, Eden It is a dark Spanish proposal whose premise is attractive, but whose final result causes objections, given how these types of stories run on the big and small screen. The history? «Four strangers go to Eden, a clandestine company in the middle of nature to end their lives. But is it so easy to escape from life?»