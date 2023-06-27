News in WhatsApp Business for companies

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp Business already has more than 200 million users around the world who use the instant messaging app for SMEs and large companies. All of them will be able to benefit from two important improvements that the Meta company has announced and that join other advantages that they already have for using this service.

WhatsApp will allow companies to send messages to users proactively on special occasions

What are the advantages that WhatsApp Business has launched? We explain them below:

Large-scale automated messaging on WhatsApp Business

Scheduling messages and automating them for hundreds of customers will already be a reality in WhatsApp Business. Until now, sending messages through WhatsApp Business was done manually or with very limited programming. However, the company is going to expand its tools so that SMEs can connect more quickly with their customers and, above all, on a large scale.

The app allows small businesses to send personalized messages to their customers, such as appointment reminders, birthday wishes, or even news about holiday offers, in a faster and more efficient way.

Instead of having to manually send the same message to multiple customers, with this new feature they will be able to send a personal message with the customer’s name and call-to-action buttons customizable to specific customer lists, such as those with a select tag (such as “VIP customers” or “new customers”). In the same way, they will be able to schedule the date and time that it will be sent, and then determine what works.

The following image shows perfectly how this novelty will work, which will have an additional cost for companies, although Meta has not explained how much it will cost. The company has indicated that it will provide more information about it “later”.

Create click ads to WhatsApp without a Facebook account

The other great novelty presented means that all small businesses in the world that carry out all their operations on WhatsApp will be able to create, buy and publish a Facebook or Instagram ad directly in the WhatsApp Business application.

Thanks to this, they will not need a Facebook account, just an email address and a payment method. When people click on an ad, a WhatsApp chat opens where they can ask questions, browse products, and make a purchase.

Improvements in the WhatsApp Business API and other news

WhatsApp Business recently updated the WhatsApp Business API in order to make it easier for companies to use this service, configuring and integrating it into their own mobile platforms and web pages, and to make it more convenient for users to contact the business.

WhatsApp has greatly simplified the way businesses can start using the WhatsApp Business API, especially for medium-sized businesses and larger companies. As he points out, it can now be done “in as little as five minutes”, whether you choose to work with a third-party provider that does the integration or request assistance directly from Facebook.

-New ways of responding to companies: News are launched to be able to interact with companies. WhatsApp Business will incorporate new message lists with a menu with up to ten options, so that the user does not have to write their response and can choose between more closed options

In addition, with the response buttons, users will be able to select, quickly and with a simple touch, one of the three options that companies can preconfigure through their WhatsApp Business API account.

-More information about blocked companies: In addition to these news, now WhatsApp will also ask users who block companies to provide more details about the negative experience with the company, in order to have more feedback and context about the relationship with the company in question. It will be an optional response request.