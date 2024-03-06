News in Waze: it will notify you when the speed limit is going to lower to compete against Google Maps

Waze is one of the great alternatives that exist to Google Maps in Spain. Curiously, both applications are from Google itself, and now, the first has just been updated with quite interesting new features in the navigation section, which is one of its main virtues due to its live notifications.

According to the company, Six new features will be available this month that will help to achieve a better experience in this sense. In fact, it can even help you avoid fines, since it has up-to-date information on speed limits.

However, there are some of these functions that They will not arrive in Spain at the moment, since they will only be present in the United States, Canada and other countries. However, the company has stated that the rest will be deployed globally before the end of the month.

What’s new in Waze

One of the functions that stands out the most in this new update are the speed warnings. Waze already included alerts about black spots at the end of last year, and now, thanks to its updated information on speed limits, will warn the driver when it is going to reduce so that the information reaches you in time and you can brake safely.

In order to ensure that these do not surprise the driver, it will also warn about the presence of speed bumps and roundabouts on the route, in addition to indicating with greater precision which lane to enter these depending on the exit to be taken. Although this, for the moment, will only reach the United States, Canada, Mexico and France. It is not ruled out that this novelty could reach Spain at some point.

The same thing happens with its integration with the parking company Flash, which will be available in several cities, including none in Spain. Thanks to this you will be able to show both rates and relevant information about the facilitiesFor example, whether there are charging points for electric vehicles or not.

Notices about sharp turns and tolls seem to be coming to Spain this next month, and will allow the driver to have more information about the route, which is especially important when going to unknown places. This is an update on the server side, so This information will begin to appear automatically. However, it is always advisable to keep the app updated, so that you always enjoy the latest news and security measures.