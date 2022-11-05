News in Uber to improve the safety of drivers

The Uber platform has announced a series of new features that will allow its drivers significant improvements in driving as well as an increase in safety. One of them specifically prevents making left turns, a maneuver that can cause traffic accidents.

22% of traffic accidents in the United States are caused by improper left turns

These left turns, especially in urban environments, are a potential cause of accidents as the oncoming lane is invaded. In fact, according to data from the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the US body of the National Administration for Highway Traffic Safety) there are 22% of traffic accidents in which a vehicle that performs a maneuver is involved. turning left at a crossroads.

To minimize the production of this type of accident in Uber, they have made the determination to include a redesign in the layout of the routes of its vehicles, reducing the number of turns to the left. From now on, the app will recommend routes where there are fewer of these types of turns, with the aim of reducing accidents and increasing safety.

From the platform they affirm that this restructuring of the routes will have a reduced impact on journey times but, in return, it will increase safety and reduce stress on passengers and Uber users.

More control with audio and video recording to drivers

Another measure that Uber promotes to maintain control over the proper behavior of its drivers is the expansion of audio and video recording, which allows a record to be available in cases of inappropriate behavior. The resulting files will be encrypted and will only be stored on the user’s device. Uber drivers can report incidents to the platform, where authorized personnel will monitor the contents of the recordings to resolve the incident.

All of these changes are beginning to be implemented gradually in the United States in several large cities, as well as in a few cities in Brazil. It is unknown when they will arrive in other parts of the world.