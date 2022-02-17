News coming to YouTube in 2022

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

YouTube set out as a strategic line in 2021 the development of tools and functionalities that foster the creation of a community on the platform, that encourage collaboration between users and that allow the advancement of electronic commerce.

YouTube will bet on offering more monetization opportunities to content creators

In this sense, it launched numerous novelties during the past year, and it will continue to work along these same lines in 2022. The company has detailed some of the launches it plans to make this year, and they are the following:

-News for video creators

According to YouTube, content creators are “the heart and soul” of the platform. That is why during the year 2022 they will expand the possibilities of monetization not only of videos, but also of other formats.

As the company points out, the Shorts will become a fundamental part of its content strategy, expanding the options to earn money with this type of publication, which has exceeded 5,000 million views since it was launched last summer.

With the intention of using them even more, the company will allow you to respond to individual comments on YouTube through a Short, add new video effects and also incorporate new editing tools. The company also ensures that it will expand the Fund for YouTube Shorts, paying creators who popularize this type of content on the platform.

It will also be possible to create branded content through Branded Connect, integrating fan-funded features like Super Chat into Shorts and offering the ability to purchase directly from a Short.

On the other hand, YouTube Live videos will be enhanced, whose daily live viewing time has tripled in a year. Among other new features, the collaborative live broadcast will arrive, which will allow you to create broadcasts in which several creators participate, leading to more interesting interviews and dialogues.

Beside features like Super Chat and Channel Memberships, gift subscriptions (the ability to subscribe another viewer to a live streaming channel) are already being tested with a small group of channels. It is a tool that YouTube says it will launch in the coming months.

On the other hand, YouTube is testing a tool that allows creators to establish guidelines for their channel and thus better guide the tone of the conversations. Additionally, viewers will have the ability to sort comments so they are in sync with the exact moment they are watching in the video.

YouTube will also bet on blockchain and NFTs, elements it believes can build deeper relationships with followers. With them, it opens the possibility to earn money with new modalities such as offering followers verifiable ownership of videos, photos, works of art and even exclusive experiences from their favorite creators.

-News for Spectators

One of the main novelties of YouTube for content viewers in 2022 will be an eMore interactive experience in the way of consuming videos through televisionmedium in which content viewing has grown the most in 2021: as of January 2022, on average, viewers have watched more than 700 million hours of YouTube content on television every day.

In this sense, in a few months the spectators will be able to use their phones while watching YouTube on TV, to read or post comments, share videos with your friends, and much more. This will make the experience much more immersive.

YouTube will also launch a redesigned version of the 4K Plus program, which will further streamline the user interface, including updates to Library and Live, allowing viewers more control over how to organize and watch their favorite content and enjoy an even more enjoyable experience. more fluid.

The platform also ensures that it will launch new options for personalization and control of the content that the different members of the family unit can view. On the other hand, he claims that it will improve the quality of YouTube Music, with new sound controls and a function that will allow you to eliminate strong peaks and enhance soft voices.

Finally, YouTube also ensures that it has begun work on its own version of the metaverse. In the first place, this will reach games, but the platform claims to have ideas to also completely renew the way of consuming video content.

