News coming to Android, apps and Wear OS: Google at MWC 2023

Google takes advantage of the visibility of the underway in Barcelona by announcing some news coming for Android and WearOS on connectivity, productivity, accessibility and entertainment.

GOOGLE KEEP, HOME WIDGET WITH SHOPPING LIST

Let’s start from Google Keep, the app to take note of something more and less quickly. Soon it will be possible to add a widget to the home screen with a single note, including those where you jot down a list of things to do or buy.

A useful novelty for always having an eye on a list, perhaps the shopping list, and quickly ticking off or adding something.

On the smartwatches with Wear OS Google Keep introduces two new shortcuts for creating notes and lists with a single tap on the watch face.

GOOGLE MEET, ‘CLEAN’ AUDIO FOR MANY MORE ANDROIDS

The number of Android smartphones on which is expanding Google Meet can offer the noise cancellation during video calls, so as to prevent ambient sounds – a very common example being the noise of a vacuum cleaner – from disturbing the conversation.

Soon, Google promises, Fast Pairs will allow you to connect other Bluetooth headsets and headphones to the Chromebooks in a single touch, but if the device has already been associated with the Android smartphone then the connection to the Chromebook will be automatic (provided, of course, that the two have the same Google account).

EMOJI COMBINATIONS

Unprecedented combinations of emojis they’re available in Emoji Kitchen while next week on Google Wallet new ones arrive animations (there is a very nice one with a penguin) visible during the transaction confirmation.

CHROME, ZOOM UP TO 300% WITHOUT ‘BREAKING’ THE LAYOUT

For the moment only in Google Chrome Beta but soon, in March, also on the stable version comes the possibility of triple the size of text, images, videos, controls and all that is present in a web page while preserving its layout, thus maintaining the original “structure” of the page. Anyone using Chrome Beta on Android can experience the new feature from Settings – Accessibility.

Finally up Wear OS 3 and later comes two new audio and display modes to boost accessibility i.e. mono audio and color correction and gray level selection modes.